from the don't-look-back dept.
YouTube's revealed the secret to making an engaging virtual reality video: put the best parts right in front of the audience so they don't have to move their heads.
Google's video vault offers that advice on the basis of heat maps it's created based on analysis of where VR viewers point their heads while wearing VR goggles. There's just such a heat map at the top of this story (or here for m.reg readers) and a bigger one here.
The many heat maps YouTube has made lead it to suggest that VR video creators "Focus on what's in front of you: The defining feature of a 360-degree video is that it allows you to freely look around in any direction, but surprisingly, people spent 75% of their time within the front 90 degrees of a video. So don't forget to spend significant time on what's in front of the viewer."
YouTube also advises that "for many of the most popular VR videos, people viewed more of the full 360-degree space with almost 20% of views actually being behind them." Which sounds to El Reg like VR viewers are either staring straight ahead, or looking over their shoulders with very little time being devoted to sideways glances.
A video channel wants people to treat VR like video. Hmmm. Perhaps the answer to their question is in the question: people should be considered "participants" instead of an "audience."
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @04:53PM (1 child)
Didn't thespians figure this out a long time ago?
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @04:59PM
No, old dead people were stupid and that's why they're dead. Only young hipsters know anything about anything. Disrupting, bro!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @05:01PM (2 children)
i'm not going to comment since it will be considered off-topic and be deleted anyways ...
nevermind that "occulus app" and "daydream app" are artificially incompatible.
a +100 $$$ headset that can't (or won't) run apps that run on a literally cardboard made headset.
nevermind that the "daydream" apps have a mega-huge server farm with gazillion HDDs w/ data (read: google) for the
VR to look into.
note: bonus points if you can get "streetview 360" to run on a samsung gear VR headset ... nasty stuff.
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @05:09PM (1 child)
Seriously. Give up computing; it's a total waste of time, especially now that computers don't really exist anymore—everything is just a "device" now.
You don't need these things in your life, and you'll feel so much better when you start spending your time with aspects of being alive which do not require you to mold yourself to some other person's view of the way things should be; computers suck because people suck, so drop them like you would a toxic relationship.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @06:01PM
Socializing is for winners and I'm a loser so I'll just stay in the basement with a big pile of books. Can't ever have a toxic relationship with a book. Except those books that are printed on glossy lead based paper. Those books are toxic so I don't have any of those books.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Monday June 19, @05:04PM (3 children)
The best way to design a VR experience is to minimize the part that actually makes VR unique?
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @05:07PM
Perhaps if there were audio clues to get the user looking in that direction.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @05:17PM
no. according to MARKETING the best VR experience is the one that fleeces the buyers pocket.
imagine:
nice brown fertil dirt. it just rained and if you look closely you see a small two leaf sprout (w/ a nice rain drop that covers half a leaf).
along jumps a merry market-guru and happens upon this new life in the world.
in astonishment, he grabs his mobile phone and snaps picture from all sides and sends it off for the whole world to see.
not long after, people show up to have a look too.
the market-guru, thus, sticks some branches into the ground and proceeds to collect "entrance fees". photos cost extra.
after doing this for a while, he stops because he made so much money that any penny more would not allow him to walk because of the weight.
nevermind that on his exit he happens to step onto the sprout, crushing it.
this is VR on android. it totally works, but IT wasn't the main goal. the main goal was to hype it (maybe we'll get a version 2.0 this time with "deep learning") and to fleece the pockets of ... well .. consumers. consumers, not supporters!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by rigrig on Monday June 19, @05:17PM
The advantage of VR is the immersion you get because you can look anywhere and still see the virtual world.
Having the action move around you is at best annoying because you need to keep turning around to watch what is happening, and at worst really detrimental to the experience because you are constantly reminded that things are only zipping all around you because the content creator felt the need to use the possibilities of VR to the fullest.
No one remembers the singer.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Monday June 19, @05:05PM (4 children)
I think VR video is pretty unnecessary as a form of entertainment. What else is the audience going to look at? The extra standing off frame talking to their fake extra girlfriend? The fireball from an explosion as it rises into the sky? I don't get it other than the "oh shiny" factor that dupes idiots into spending thousands on gimmicks that won't see use past the first or second day.
I have tested a few VR rigs and while extremely impressive, still needs applications that make it worthwhile. Games are a big chunk of that along with simulations, virtual tours, and even medical or defence. But sitting in a chair at a theater or living room to watch a movie is just stupid. It reeks of trying to give VR mass appeal so more people throw their money away on stupid shit.
And lastly, picture what that would look like. Imagine walking into a room full of people sitting in chairs, with a VR headset strapped to their head, each in their own little world oo-ing and ah-ing at nothing. Would look like an insane asylum. It's rather dehumanizing.
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @05:13PM
For instance, an interaction between 2 characters is frequently shot with one in the background and one in the foreground; I'm almost never satisfied with the choice of focus—I tend to be interested in looking at the person who is blurry, which kind of ruins the magic of visual media.
If VR tech can handle my ability to choose what should be in focus, then that would be utterly transformative for the sense of immersion.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @05:21PM
3D in VR is pretty cool. it doesnt need a big TV and you can watch in the bed or stretched out on the couch.
nevermind, that the "occulus app store" app "occulus video" cannot even access a samba share and the +1 GB 3D movie file has to reside on the mobile phone, which has like, you know ... storage space come out the ears ...
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @05:27PM
Yeah, I'm not sure honestly what kind of potential VR has for movies. Isn't everything the director wants me to see going to be straight ahead anyway? I mean, maybe they could release a remake of Cloverfield where you're the camera guy, which would be cool. I don't see many other movies where that would work.
On the other hand, there's a new Monster Hunter coming out, and I would love for it to support VR. Having 3D on the 3DS with MHGen really helped improve my accuracy. My spatial awareness without depth perception is basically non-existent, and judging exactly how far my character is from the monster can be the difference between dodging the move I know the monster is about to do and then landing a nice combo vs. being sent flying with a pixel of health left. I mean, not that my spatial awareness is great with 3D, but it needs all the help it can get.
Even better if I'm able to glance around when I realize that I'm one wrong move away from getting my ass handed to me and desperately trying to run to the next area over so I can heal. The camera controls on the 3DS were pretty much shit, with which I fault the DS itself. (Options are a nub on 3DS XL that's nowhere near as good as the keyboard nipple on Thinkpads or a touchscreen with no tactile feedback so I have no idea what direction my thumb is pressing until it's too late and I run smack into a wall because the camera is now staring straight at the ground, quickly followed by a death blow from the monster. Also the d-pad is available, which is what I use sometimes, but it's on the same side as the movement stick, which made it next to worthless.) The Wii classic controller on MHTri was excellent, but being able to just glance would be perfect.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @05:55PM
Probably about as useful as 3D TV which died in 2 years...
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by rigrig on Monday June 19, @05:24PM
Did they control for all the 360 videos where everything of interest is happening in the front 90 degrees?
(i.e. rotate videos for all visitors by a random amount, then check if they compensate)
Also, there seem to be quite a few "360" videos that only have 180 degrees of content...
No one remembers the singer.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Insightful) by AthanasiusKircher on Monday June 19, @05:29PM
People seem to be acting very cynical and taking the wrong lesson here. The YouTube advice doesn't seem to be "treat VR like video" or "ignore what makes VR unique" (as someone else suggested here).
Read on to the next paragraph from TFA:
Seems to me this boils down to a simple realization: People pay more attention to stuff that's in front of them. That's basic human nature. If you're going to be successful at building VR, you can't ignore that.
So why aren't people looking around, aside from that fact that that's their default behavior anyway? Well, it could be unfamiliarity with new tech. In which case, you need to give people a reason to look around. But another simple reason may be that people just aren't that interested. You know how you get them interested? Show them something interesting -- WHERE THEY'RE LOOKING, i.e., in front of them. Then move focus beyond that gradually to get them to look around. Maybe place visual stimuli near that "focus area" and get them to move off to the side, drawing attention. There are lots of possibilities.
Seems the lesson here is that you need more engagement generally, and that starts with making sure people are interested where they're by default looking to begin with. Sounds like Google's saying, "If you fix that and get people engaged, maybe they'll care enough to look around." Which seems like a reasonable argument, though perhaps not the only possible strategy.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday June 19, @05:48PM
Isnt this great news? You can just compress the shit out of everything that isn't straight forward, or whatever is considered to be in focus. Really dropping down on the amount of things that need to be rendered and by that increasing performance?
Reply to This