First comes the unscratchable itching, and the angry blossoming of hives. Then stomach cramping, and—for the unluckiest few—difficulty breathing, passing out, and even death. In the last decade and a half, thousands of previously protein-loving Americans have developed a dangerous allergy to meat. And they all have one thing in common: the lone star tick.
Red meat, you might be surprised to know, isn't totally sugar-free. It contains a few protein-linked saccharides, including one called galactose-alpha-1,3-galactose, or alpha-gal, for short. More and more people are learning this the hard way, when they suddenly develop a life-threatening allergy to that pesky sugar molecule after a tick bite.
Yep, one bite from the lone star tick—which gets its name from the Texas-shaped splash of white on its back—is enough to reprogram your immune system to forever reject even the smallest nibble of perfectly crisped bacon. For years, physicians and researchers only reported the allergy in places the lone star tick calls home, namely the southeastern United States. But recently it's started to spread. The newest hot spots? Duluth, Minnesota, Hanover, New Hampshire, and the eastern tip of Long Island, where at least 100 cases have been reported in the last year. Scientists are racing to trace its spread, to understand if the lone star tick is expanding into new territories, or if other species of ticks are now causing the allergy.
The vegans did it?
(Score: 5, Funny) by Nerdfest on Monday June 19, @06:37PM (1 child)
Found in the southeast states, has a Texas-shaped splotch on its back and causes an allergy to meat? That just reeks of a life-form bio-engineered to troll Texans.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Monday June 19, @08:05PM
Exactly what i was thinking... like a tick in Canada that gives us an allergy to good beer and maple syrup.
--- I wish i had a cig for every sig i've ever had: i'd have cancer and wouldn't you feel bad for looking here. ---
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @06:38PM
maybe it's not ticks, but mosquitoes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @06:39PM (4 children)
Vegans? Nah. However, the Illuminati is constantly talking about the need for people to shift their diet from cattle to insects, you know, for the sake of that catch-all power-grab:
Global WarmingClimate Change
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @06:47PM (3 children)
What about transgenders? Can we somehow include them in this conspiracy theory? There should be a double-entendre with meat.
Transgenders suddenly start existing for the first time in human history, and people become allergic to meat. Coincidence? I think not!
I admit, though, the bug angle is pretty compelling too. Maybe the transgenders want to force us all to eat bugs.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @06:51PM (1 child)
I have another angle we could try. We could rope Muslims in as well, since they would want to get out ahead of immigration requirements forcing them to eat bacon. If enough people have an allergy to meat, obviously it wouldn't be practical to implement the bacon-eating test.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Monday June 19, @07:50PM
Is it the Jews for bacon, the Indians for beef, the Californians and their fish tacos, the texans to keep good meat to themselves, the blacks tired of fried chicken jokes, the Asians plotting a tofu takeover ?
One small tick, so many conspiracy options...
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Monday June 19, @08:07PM
Americans (well, some at least) elect a meat head, and suddenly you're all developing allergies to meat. COINCIDENCE!?!?!
I. Think. Not!
;)
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Monday June 19, @06:59PM
> for the unluckiest few—difficulty breathing, passing out, and even death.
... we watched S04E02 - /The Lion and the Rose/, sometimes known as "the purple wedding".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @07:21PM (4 children)
So that's how it happened; I must have been bitten by a lone star tick. Except I was living in Portland Oregon at the time when I developed a lifelong meat allergy, so I'm going to blame Michael David Crawford for ruining my entire life. Do you have any idea how much money I've wasted on organic vegan food when I could have been eating cheap meat instead.
(Score: 2) by jcross on Monday June 19, @07:35PM (3 children)
It might not be lifelong. I've heard that after some years of avoiding exposure to the ticks, the allergy fades, and I know of at least one case of that being true.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @07:45PM (1 child)
I think we should deport anybody who doesn't eat meat, no matter what their excuse is. "Allergy" my ass. They're a bunch of vegan Muslims and should be deported.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Monday June 19, @08:10PM
And AC's too.
'Cause!
Earache, my eye! Turn down that MUSIC!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, @08:07PM
AIDS can be cured by raping virgin girls, and you can't become infected again either.
