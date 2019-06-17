from the nothing-significant dept.
Defense and spy-agency contractor Booz Allen Hamilton says the Justice Department is investigating its accounting and the way it charges the government. The disclosure in a regulatory filing sent shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. tumbling almost 19 percent in Friday trading.
Booz Allen said its own auditing hasn't found any major erroneous costs or problems, and that it's cooperating with the Justice Department's civil and criminal investigations.
The company, based in McLean, Virginia, is one of the biggest U.S. defense and intelligence-agency contractors. Several of its executives either previously worked for the government or left the company to take high-level government positions.
Booz Allen received unwanted publicity in 2013 after revelations that its employee Edward Snowden took and shared documents about secret U.S. surveillance programs.
Source: Yahoo! News
Media Statement: BoozAllen.com
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday June 20, @12:47AM (1 child)
I skimmed a similar article somewhere recently. My thought was, "What's new?" Haven't we come to expect crap like this from the military industrial complex? Make no mistake, this IS part of the out of control MIC.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday June 20, @01:00AM
Well actually ANY government contractor with a million dollar contract is likely to be audited.
Cost over run? Almost certain to be audited.
Being audited is a normal state of being in the large corporate world dealing with the government.
My company was audited once by a State Government. We asked why, and were told it was normal when the dollar value exceeded a million dollar. Since it was an open ended multi year contract, it was only a matter of time.
Justice department investigations probably carry a little more fear, but when you consider what passes for "evidence" these days, it hardly seems worth the excitement. Any fines will probably be less than the time spent by DOJ auditors.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 20, @12:48AM
LOLOL that traitor Snowden will cause the entire government to unravel as they accuse each other of disloyalty. All is as it should be.
