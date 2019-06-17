Stories
UK Food Retailer Swaps Labels for Lasers

posted by n1 on Tuesday June 20, @02:37AM   Printer-friendly
from the avocado-toast dept.
kazzie writes:

UK-based food and clothing retailer Marks & Spencer have been working to improve the environmetal sustainability of the company for over a decade. In their latest step to become more eco-friendly, they're getting rid of the little stickers on their fresh produce. As of this week, their avocados will have relevant information (product code, county of origin, best-before date) etched into the skin by a laser.

M&S expect to save 10 tones of paper and 5 tonnes of glue a year by tattooing their avocados in this way. Stickers don't stick well to avocado skins in the first place, so this solves a practical problem as well as reducing sticker waste.

Apparently barcodes couldn't be read reliably on an avocado, due to the uneven reflective surface of the avocado skin, but it may be practical for other produce in the future.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by kaszz on Tuesday June 20, @02:47AM (1 child)

    by kaszz (4211) on Tuesday June 20, @02:47AM (#528301) Journal

    Now we just need to wait for the followup article that finds that laser burning makes vegetables carcinogenic ;-)

    • (Score: 1) by petecox on Tuesday June 20, @02:50AM

      by petecox (3228) on Tuesday June 20, @02:50AM (#528303)

      I used a ballpoint pen to write my name on my bananas.

      People at work thought I was weird.

