The Ice Giants Pre-Decadal Study group has proposed sending a mission to either Uranus or Neptune. Only one mission is likely to be approved due to a shortage of plutonium-238 for the radioisotope thermoelectric generators required for an outer solar system mission:
Uranus and Neptune have never got much attention from us – we've only passed each once and never hung around. But that could change. A NASA group has now outlined possible missions to make it to one of these outer worlds to gather data on their composition. This should teach us about them and similar planets in other solar systems.
"The preferred mission is an orbiter with an atmospheric probe to either Uranus or Neptune – this provides the highest science value, and allows in depth study of all aspects of either planet's system: rings, satellites, atmosphere, magnetosphere," says Amy Simon, co-chair of the Ice Giants Pre-Decadal Study group.
There are four proposed missions – three orbiters and a fly-by of Uranus, which would include a narrow angle camera to draw out details, especially of the ice giant's moons. It would also drop an atmospheric probe to take a dive into Uranus's atmosphere to measure the levels of gas and heavy elements there.
The three must-haves for each orbiter mission are a narrow-angle camera, a doppler imager and a magnetometer, while an orbiter containing 15 instruments would add plasma detectors, infrared and UV imaging, dust detection and microwave radar capability. The orbiter could be either a Neptune mission with an atmospheric probe, a Uranus probe of the same design, or a craft sent to a[sic] Uranus that ditches the atmospheric probe for the suite of 15 instruments.
Moon values: Neptune's Triton vs. Uranus's Titania, Oberon, Umbriel, Ariel, and Miranda (all rounded by gravity).
Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 20, @11:21AM
Instead, we need to work on machines that can build civilization on Mars, not check out the gas clouds on Uranus.
Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 20, @12:08PM
If they rename it Trumpanus maybe he'll head the mission.
c0lo on Tuesday June 20, @12:09PM
Yeah, keep dreaming. Meanwhile, the Chinese will start production facilities on the Moon.
From which they can launch at a fraction the cost the launch from the depth of Earth gravity well.
The first civilization on Mars will speak mandarin.
bzipitidoo on Tuesday June 20, @11:57AM
If lack of plutonium is crimping these plans, seems there ought to be alternatives, and there are. Americium-241 is the leading alternative.
Hope I live to see it. The article talks of the journey taking 14 years, and they might not launch before the 2030s. 30 years is a long time to wait, particularly when we all know this could be given higher priority. Really should have sent orbiters to the ice giants years ago.
Then there's Planet 9 to think about. The tech suitable for an orbiter of Uranus or Neptune is not adequate for Planet 9. Planet 9 at its closest is thought to be at least 6 times further out than Neptune, making for almost a century of travel time. It's more likely to be as bad as 40x the distance to Neptune. The RTG power supplies we use now don't last that long. Sending the orbiter faster makes it much harder to enter orbit. Don't think our tech is up to that mission.
