Soylentbob writes:
A new list was published on top500.org. It might be noteworthy that the NSA, Google, Amazon, Microsoft etc. are not submitting information to this list. Currently, the top two places are occupied by China, with a comfortable 400% head-start in peak-performance and 370% Rmax performance to the 3rd place (Switzerland). US appears on rank 4, Japan on rank 7, and Germany is not in the top ten at all.
All operating systems in the top-10 are Linux and derivates. It seems obvious that, since it is highly optimized hardware, only operating systems are viable which can be fine-tune (so, either open source or with vendor-support for such customizations). Still I would have thought that, since a lot of effort needs to be invested anyway, maybe other systems (BSD?) could be equally suited to the task.
|Rank
|Site
|System
|Cores
|Rmax (TFlop/s)
|Rpeak (TFlop/s)
|Power (kW)
|1
|China: National Supercomputing Center in Wuxi
|Sunway TaihuLight - Sunway MPP, Sunway SW26010 260C 1.45GHz, Sunway - NRCPC
|10,649,600
|93,014.6
|125,435.9
|15,371
|2
|China: National Super Computer Center in Guangzhou
|Tianhe-2 (MilkyWay-2) - TH-IVB-FEP Cluster, Intel Xeon E5-2692 12C 2.200GHz, TH Express-2, Intel Xeon Phi 31S1P - NUDT
|3,120,000
|33,862.7
|54,902.4
|17,808
|3
|Switzerland: Swiss National Supercomputing Centre (CSCS)
|Piz Daint - Cray XC50, Xeon E5-2690v3 12C 2.6GHz, Aries interconnect , NVIDIA Tesla P100 - Cray Inc.
|361,760
|19,590.0
|25,326.3
|2,272
|4
|U.S.: DOE/SC/Oak Ridge National Laboratory
|Titan - Cray XK7, Opteron 6274 16C 2.200GHz, Cray Gemini interconnect, NVIDIA K20x - Cray Inc.
|560,640
|17,590.0
|27,112.5
|8,209
|5
|U.S.: DOE/NNSA/LLNL
|Sequoia - BlueGene/Q, Power BQC 16C 1.60 GHz, Custom - IBM
|1,572,864
|17,173.2
|20,132.7
|7,890
|6
|U.S.: DOE/SC/LBNL/NERSC
|Cori - Cray XC40, Intel Xeon Phi 7250 68C 1.4GHz, Aries interconnect - Cray Inc.
|622,336
|14,014.7
|27,880.7
|3,939
|7
|Japan: Joint Center for Advanced High Performance Computing
|Oakforest-PACS - PRIMERGY CX1640 M1, Intel Xeon Phi 7250 68C 1.4GHz, Intel Omni-Path - Fujitsu
|556,104
|13,554.6
|24,913.5
|2,719
|8
|Japan: RIKEN Advanced Institute for Computational Science (AICS)
|K computer, SPARC64 VIIIfx 2.0GHz, Tofu interconnect - Fujitsu
|705,024
|10,510.0
|11,280.4
|12,660
|9
|U.S.: DOE/SC/Argonne National Laboratory
|Mira - BlueGene/Q, Power BQC 16C 1.60GHz, Custom - IBM
|786,432
|8,586.6
|10,066.3
|3,945
|10
|U.S.: DOE/NNSA/LANL/SNL
|Trinity - Cray XC40, Xeon E5-2698v3 16C 2.3GHz, Aries interconnect - Cray Inc.
|301,056
|8,100.9
|11,078.9
|4,233
takyon: TSUBAME3.0 leads the Green500 list with 14.110 gigaflops per Watt. Piz Daint is #3 on the TOP500 and #6 on the Green500 list, at 10.398 gigaflops per Watt.
According to TOP500, this is only the second time in the history of the list that the U.S. has not secured one of the top 3 positions.
The #100 and #500 positions on June 2017's list have an Rmax of 1.193 petaflops and 432.2 teraflops respectively. Compare to 1.0733 petaflops and 349.3 teraflops for the November 2016 list.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 20, @03:52PM (3 children)
You learn something new every day.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Tuesday June 20, @03:59PM (1 child)
You'll never find computing so fast or bureaucracy so slow, the contrast is always amusing.
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Tuesday June 20, @04:32PM
It is probably a reciprocal relation.
(Score: 3, Funny) by DannyB on Tuesday June 20, @04:23PM
Government's role is NOT supercomputing.
Government's role is snooping on its citizens. For prevention and early discovery of thought crime.
Supercomputers are merely a means to that necessary end. It's for our own good.
Plus, supercomputers can help with weather forecasting.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Tuesday June 20, @03:58PM
Interconnect hardware drivers. Its not Dad's old fast-ethernet switch. You have to get pretty far down the list to find COTS infiniband which is Freebsd supported (lots of the storage vendors support it). I would be surprised if "Cray Linux Environment" has been ported to freebsd WRT hardware driver support.
There's a long list of cluster geographic locations but if Cray and to a lesser extent IBM decide not to ship FreeBSD thats a huge chunk of the list. Essentially you're asking "why is the list dominated by one company" with a side dish of "why does one company arbitrarily prefer one thing over another".
So the process is hand coded assembly or Fortran running under linux served by giant BSD powered commercial NAS, well, its kinda *BSD?
In the REALLY old days it was just social-network effect where the first Beowulf was etc etc ...
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 20, @03:58PM (3 children)
I work as an engineer at Cray Inc., and I would be willing to answer questions about the Top 500 list as well as Cray, with the understanding that the responses are all my own opinions and do not represent Cray's position in any official way whatsoever. I'm only responding as an individual, not as a Cray employee representing the company.
That said, I've personally run a number of codes on the Titan supercomputer in particular, as well as a number of other large Cray machines. I am bound by certain NDAs, but I'm happy to share whatever I can, as appropriate.
Please, feel free to ask me anything; I'll be back on later after work, and try to answer some Qs.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Tuesday June 20, @04:02PM (1 child)
Y U no *BSD?
My guess, from purely public non-NDA sources, is your interconnect driver code is more complicated than a cut-paste-compile job although theoretically you could BSD if you wanted.
With a side dish of license problems where GPL means people have to share advances and BSD doesn't require it, so naturally linux will develop faster (for good or in the case of systemd cancer, bad)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 20, @04:12PM
I can't be sure. If I were to hazard a guess, it would be that Cray has already invested a lot in Linux. Cray uses the Cray Linux Environment (CLE 5.2 [cray.com]) on its supercomputer line (Cray has a cluster product lineup as well, which provides more software flexibility to customers), which I think is currently based on SLES 11 SP3. While I don't personally know of any technical reason that BSD couldn't be made to work, it would probably take a lot of money and effort to switch.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 20, @04:40PM
Doesn't "Piz Daint Cray" sound like something you'd hear on the streets of Philadelphia?
Seriously now, how do you design software and toolchains to take advantage of a large number of cores? Do you need to use specialized languages?
How do you manage I/O? I/O is a bottleneck in desktop computing, so it must be a serious consideration in supercomputing.
How hot does the room get when you have all of those cores running at once? If you wanted to build a supercomputer that could run at room temperature with minimal air conditioning, how big a performance hit would you have to take?
(Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Tuesday June 20, @04:01PM (2 children)
A better OS would be a distributed OS like Plan 9. And it was ported to Blue gene: http://doc.cat-v.org/plan_9/blue_gene/ [cat-v.org]
But the fact remains that Linux has momentum and a really extensive community. The difficult low level kernel stuff has already been taken care of. The others certainly do have passionate supporters but their numbers pale in comparison.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 20, @04:12PM (1 child)
"pale in comparison"
dat's raciss!
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday June 20, @04:27PM
PAIL in comparison.
Can't you deal with a simple typo?
(Score: 2) by CoolHand on Tuesday June 20, @04:28PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 20, @04:38PM
Do we have independent confirmation of the Chinese computer speeds? There are plenty of people who bought Chinese harddisks and found that the capacity was highly exaggerated [reddit.com]. It would be highly unsurprising if the Tianhe-2 magic switch fabric didn't route three million cores effectively.
