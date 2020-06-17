Intel has discontinued three of its offerings for the Internet of Things and embedded device markets.

The chipmaker said in a series of low-key product updates that it would be killing off the Edison [PDF], Galileo [PDF] and Joule [PDF] compute modules and boards over the second half of the year.

The notices mark an ignoble end for three lines that were once seen as key to Chipzilla's IoT and connected appliance strategies.

First unveiled at the 2014 CES show as a "PC on a card," Edison's aim was to put x86 chips into both the wearables and "maker" markets with kits and hobbyist boards (like the Arduino).