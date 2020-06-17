from the another-one-bites-the-dust dept.
Intel has discontinued its Edison, Galileo, and Joule product lines. The hardware was intended to be adopted in the IoT, wearable, embedded computing and single-board computer markets:
The chipmaker said in a series of low-key product updates that it would be killing off the Edison [PDF], Galileo [PDF] and Joule [PDF] compute modules and boards over the second half of the year.
The notices mark an ignoble end for three lines that were once seen as key to Chipzilla's IoT and connected appliance strategies.
First unveiled at the 2014 CES show as a "PC on a card," Edison's aim was to put x86 chips into both the wearables and "maker" markets with kits and hobbyist boards (like the Arduino).
Additional coverage on hackaday.io with one interesting note:
It's important to remember that this does not mark the end of the semiconductor giant's forray into the world of IoT development boards, there is no announcement of the demise of their Curie chip, as found in the Arduino 101. But it does mark an ignominious end to their efforts over the past few years in bringing the full power of their x86 platforms to this particular market, the Curie is an extremely limited device in comparison to those being discontinued.
Eventually they'll give up.
Maybe the problem was them attempting to bring the full *power* of the x86 anywhere - nobody wants an internet-connected hairbrush that's too hot to hold. (Might make a good internet-connected crimper, though?)
