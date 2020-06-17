Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

LED Streetlamp Conversions Enable Electric Car Charging Too

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday June 20, @11:27PM   Printer-friendly
from the hope-the-cable-has-locks dept.
Hardware

Phoenix666 writes:

The global fleet of electric vehicles grew 60% last year, and while predictions vary, some people claim that we'll all be driving (or riding in) electric vehicles within just a few decades.

But in many cities, one major impediment could slow down adoption: Where the heck do you charge your car if you don't have a driveway or garage?

Hounslow Council in London has implemented an interesting—and aesthetically pleasing—solution to this problem. It has converted its streetlights to energy efficient LEDs and, in doing so, is integrating electric vehicle charging points in the base of those streetlamps. The charge points themselves come from German company Ubitricity, and they integrate with a custom charging cable—which is ordered by the EV owner/driver—that has an electricity meter built in.

So if you happen to live in Hounslow, you simply request a charging point from your council, they install three near your house (they are trying to avoid painting dedicated electric vehicle bays). You then order an Ubitricity cable, you plug in, and you start charging. Ubitricity then sends you a monthly bill, charged at a competitive rate of £0.13 per kWh. And that's it.

Who's liable when pedestrians trip on the charging cables?

[Ed note - As a side note, apparently the LED streetlamp replacement has some issues.] - Fnord666

Original Submission


«  Intel Discontinues Edison, Galileo, and Joule Product Lines
LED Streetlamp Conversions Enable Electric Car Charging Too | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 20, @11:33PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 20, @11:33PM (#528787)

    amirite?

  • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday June 20, @11:42PM (1 child)

    by bob_super (1357) on Tuesday June 20, @11:42PM (#528790)

    How much is that nice thick copper cable worth, and how it is bolted to the car and the post?

    • (Score: 3, Informative) by NewNic on Tuesday June 20, @11:45PM

      by NewNic (6420) on Tuesday June 20, @11:45PM (#528793)

      The J1772 standard (the car side of the connector) includes a locking mechanism.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 20, @11:44PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 20, @11:44PM (#528792)

    If the streetlights are too bright why not just charge with a solor panel?

(1)