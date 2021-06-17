from the thousands-of-hamsters-in-wheels dept.
When I wrote about Tesla's rapid expansion of its supercharger network, I was equally surprised by the extent of its less publicly touted network of "destination chargers"—slower, "Level 2" chargers that it is distributing to hotels, malls, restaurants and other locations so folks can charge while they shop/eat/sleep, and thus relieve some pressure from the faster superchargers which folks use for longer distance road tripping.
It got me thinking about another network of charging infrastructure which folks often don't talk about: The Level 2 chargers which most of us electric vehicle drivers install in our homes and—sometimes—places of business. These chargers don't just enable our own electrified driving, but they also provide some peace of mind to any friends and relatives who may consider driving electric, and who can now be sure of a charge if they come for a visit.
In fact, I've noticed several private charging station owners—especially businesses—in my region are publicly listing their charging stations on the various apps that are available for locating charging spots. Interestingly, this isn't just limited to restaurants or shops offering charging as a perk for your business: We have real estate companies and industrial operations simply offering up their charge points as a free service to the electric vehicle community. (Often, they'll stipulate—quite reasonably—that their own vehicles get first dibs.)
Is a network of free- or metered Tier 2 charging stations the solution to EV range anxiety?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by VLM on Wednesday June 21, @01:06PM (1 child)
I suspect this might be a very temporary thing as the demographics of EV owners today are compatible with that kind of behavior, but expanding to the entire culture it would not work due to different demographics. So that's not a solution to range anxiety WRT widespread adoption although it may be a solution to range adoption for rich white people today. When poor people are driving EVs, some sort of "sharing economy" is not going to work.
Another interesting solution to range anxiety for rich white people is having the butler send out your Bently or one of your Ferraris with a driver if you run out of range, leaving one of your servants to deal with the dead battery car as you drive off in the replacement. This is why they currently sell so well to rich white people while a very small fraction of the general public claim range anxiety makes EVs useless for them and by extension everyone.
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Wednesday June 21, @01:25PM
You reckon it's the poor people that'll be the problem?! In my experience poor people are the generous ones, to a fault. I'd be worried about the self-centered suits with entitlement complexes being the ones to ruin it for the rest.
