posted by n1 on Wednesday June 21, @07:47AM
from the welcoming-our-robotic-overlords dept.
The Electronic Frontiers Foundation (EFF) have published a breakdown of AI problems such as machine vision and game playing, with associated metrics and datapoints that compare against human-level performance. The code lives here and contributions are welcome. In addition to the usual suspects, they also have open problems in AI safety and security (e.g. resistance to adversarial examples) though with no associated metrics yet.
You can use this notebook to see how things are progressing in specific subfields or AI/ML as a whole, as a place to report new results you've obtained, as a place to look for problems that might benefit from having new datasets/metrics designed for them, or as a source to build on for data science projects.
