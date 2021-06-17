from the google-goes-to-war dept.
Google will step up efforts to censor terrorism-related content on YouTube and its other services. The company says it will take four steps to address violent extremism online:
We will now devote more engineering resources to apply our most advanced machine learning research to train new "content classifiers" to help us more quickly identify and remove extremist and terrorism-related content.
[...] [We] will greatly increase the number of independent experts in YouTube's Trusted Flagger programme. Machines can help identify problematic videos, but human experts still play a role in nuanced decisions about the line between violent propaganda and religious or newsworthy speech. While many user flags can be inaccurate, Trusted Flagger reports are accurate over 90 per cent of the time and help us scale our efforts and identify emerging areas of concern. We will expand this programme by adding 50 expert NGOs to the 63 organisations who are already part of the programme, and we will support them with operational grants.
[...] [We] will be taking a tougher stance on videos that do not clearly violate our policies — for example, videos that contain inflammatory religious or supremacist content. In future these will appear behind an interstitial warning and they will not be monetised, recommended or eligible for comments or user endorsements.
[...] Finally, YouTube will expand its role in counter-radicalisation efforts. Building on our successful Creators for Change programme promoting YouTube voices against hate and radicalisation, we are working with Jigsaw to implement the "Redirect Method" more broadly across Europe. This promising approach harnesses the power of targeted online advertising to reach potential Isis recruits, and redirects them towards anti-terrorist videos that can change their minds about joining. In previous deployments of this system, potential recruits have clicked through on the ads at an unusually high rate, and watched over half a million minutes of video content that debunks terrorist recruiting messages.
Human video flaggers are paid to skim and evaluate hours worth of content in mere minutes (seconds?). But paying NGOs to watch YouTube all day could improve the situation. I would like to remind any potential terrorists reading this summary to "bomb violence with mercy".
Reported at Bloomberg and NYT.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 21, @11:17AM
Saudi Arabia while your at it those are the two biggest states sponsors of terrorist groups and have created the most terror for their own citizens in the world so that would be a start
wait no they are helping those people
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 21, @12:06PM (2 children)
... on more than one level. We keep on chasing our own tail, oblivious to the ways the antipods are intrinsically bonded together. Mechanizing our futile attempts, aimed at the wrong side of the problem, will not help anything but its own art, just like futile attempts to make Perpetuum Mobile of the first kind helped to perfect discipline of mechanics. Indoctrination is already late phase of the genesis of an radical and terrorist. When they are at that stage, they will become a menace with or without the guidance of their mentors. Between carnage with a cause, and a carnage just because (which BTW, we already had prior to this wave), what is the difference for us, the potential and actual victims?
This is just another example of "do something, anything!" mindset. We need to do better, to understand how and why are our societies and cultures sick and failing some of their members, how are those members falling through the cracks and into dark void of alienation, hatred and vengefulness, and then address that. I don't think it is possible to do that through warm and understanding AI replacing us.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday June 21, @12:17PM
That's a good way of putting it. You can find just about anything on the clearnet. Once you go darknet, the gloves are off. Censoring political content will be pretty futile, and "terrorist" video/audio/manifestos could just adopt a "wink wink, nudge nudge" approach, stopping short of advocating violence, but leading viewers to that conclusion.
The only good thing to come out of the "do something, anything!" mindset anytime soon might be a swift referendum on Theresa May.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 21, @12:20PM
The idea of "falling through the cracks" is the problem it is predicated on a system with out freedom or opportunity on rigid but poorly defined and totally untestable "merit" a system based on lies and violence, where theft and murder on a mass scale is the only criteria of success
(Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Wednesday June 21, @12:16PM
So all religious criticism.
