A European Parliament committee wants end-to-end encryption to be enforced on all forms of digital communication to protect European Union (EU) citizens. The draft legislation seeks to protect sensitive personal data from hacking and government surveillance. EU citizens are entitled to personal privacy and this extends to online communications, the committee argues. A ban on "backdoors" into encrypted messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram is also being considered.
[...] "The principle of confidentiality should apply to current and future means of communication, including calls, internet access, instant messaging applications, email, internet phone calls and personal messaging provided through social media," said a draft proposal from the European Parliament's Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice, and Home Affairs.
(Score: 2) by Unixnut on Wednesday June 21, @04:04PM (1 child)
So while the USA and UK go full bore towards mandating crackable encryption and backdoors, the EU is going the other way?
Well, I approve, at least the EU is progressing in the right direction. However I will note this is a draft, and most likely will be watered down (or not passed at all). We shall see, but seeing as France has hopped on the "backdoored everything" concept, I will hold my breath.
If it passes it would be a welcome change to what I have seen going on lately in the world.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 21, @04:16PM
There was a European committee/council some years ago that officially impugned minor-male circumcision as a violation of children's rights, but that went nowhere. The EU is a large, bureaucratic machine in which the right hand does not know what the left hand is doing, and thus it's easy to cherry-pick "progressive" decisions for the sake of clickbait journalism.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday June 21, @04:18PM
EU mandates that it must be IMPOSSIBLE for a company to be able to access its users' data.
US mandates that it must be REQUIRED for a company to be able to access its users' data, upon the mere whim of the lowest law enforcement officer. User data must be immediately provided, especially for journalists, who as we all know, are the new enemy of the people!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Grishnakh on Wednesday June 21, @04:34PM (2 children)
The only way I see for this to work at all will be if the EU bans the use of the Windows operating system, since that's guaranteed to be backdoored. I see no evidence that the EU is ready for this step, especially since Munich has now abandoned LiMux and moved back to Windows after some generous "campaign donations" from Microsoft to their mayor.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 21, @04:48PM (1 child)
How will this work when every major CPU on the planet has firmware backdoors that could allow (c)overt exfiltration of the encryption keys from almost every computer on the planet, given nothing more than a network connection, or a usb device.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Wednesday June 21, @04:54PM
I don't think this is true, unless you don't consider ARM CPUs to be "major". Intel CPUs are indeed infected with hardware backdoors, but even MS is working on making Windows run on ARM, so unless you really need Xeon-level power, ARMs are already good enough for most uses, and getting more and more powerful.
