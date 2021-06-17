from the commerce-collides-with-science dept.
The Associated Press reports via KTAR-FM in Glendale, Arizona
At Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, American Airlines regional jets sit on the tarmac as American Airlines says seven regional flights have been delayed and 43 have been canceled because of a heat wave as temperatures climb to near-record highs Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Phoenix.
[...] It's the air density.
Hotter air gets thin, making it harder to take off and land safely, mostly for smaller jets. That's what has kept some planes grounded in Phoenix this week where temperatures have been pushing 120 degrees. Airplanes take off and stay aloft because of lift, the force from the movement of air underneath the plane's wings that push it upward.
"As air warms up, it expands and there's fewer molecules to be under your wing", said Lou McNally , professor of applied meteorology at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. With less lift, "you need more of everything. You need more thrust to take off. You need more distance (on the runway) to take off. You need more distance to land. You need more speed to land. It gets to a point for some aircraft that it gets just too much", he said.
High heat also means a plane climbs at a lower rate, said pilot Patrick Smith, author of the book "Cockpit Confidential".
To compensate, planes have to generate more thrust or power and have larger wings. Smaller jets that generate less thrust, like Bombardier's CRJ regional jets, which have a 118-degree limit at Phoenix's elevation, are more likely to be stuck in the heat.
At Dubai International Airport and other Gulf airports, which are used to hot weather, many flights--but not all--arrive at night and early morning to get around the heat problem. Gulf carriers also tend to operate longer flights using larger planes that aren't as limited by high heat.
[...] Airlines can take other steps when the temperature climbs too high. They can lighten the plane's load by selling fewer seats--a tactic American Airlines is using in the Phoenix heat wave--or reducing cargo. They can take off with less than a full tank of fuel and then stop somewhere cooler to refuel.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Justin Case on Wednesday June 21, @07:10PM
Bernie Sanders is quacking that this is proof of global warming. But he overlooks the past 8,000 or so days when the airport was not closed. And before that -- somewhat over 20 years ago -- it was closed for the same reason. So why wasn't everyone screaming about "global freezing" during the cold spell between airport closures?
The weather fluctuates. Nothing you can do about it but adapt.
Also, they don't close the airport because planes can't fly. Planes haven't been tested at these air temperatures so they don't have data showing how much weight is safe.
If Bernie was truly drinking his own kool-aid he would be calling for all airports to shut down permanently, to stop burning fuel. But instead he's griping that the airport was closed one day, so OMG the end of the world!
If you're Muslim, you're welcome. But if you want to impose sharia law on others, please leave Europe and the Americas.
(Score: 2) by KGIII on Wednesday June 21, @07:49PM
This happens at many, many airports. In particularly to environments, international flights are scheduled at night so that they can have a full load of fuel.
A heat wave doesn't indicate global warming. I say this as someone who actually mostly understands the science and is reasonably convinced that the planet is warming due to human outputs of greenhouse gases. Anyone citing this as proofof global warming is probably not actually aware of what AGW is.
"So long and thanks for all the fish."
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday June 21, @07:43PM
PHX sits at an amazing altitude of 346m.
At 50C, atmospheric density is down about 10%:
http://www.ce.utexas.edu/prof/kinnas/319LAB/Book/CH1/PROPS/GIFS/densair.gif [utexas.edu]
But in Denver, density is always down about 20%:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Density_of_air#/media/File:StandardAtmosphere.png [wikipedia.org]
I don't buy the density excuse. Having planes not certified to safely operate above 45C ambient is not an invalid reason to ground flights and lose money, but either I misread those graphs or someone is lying...
