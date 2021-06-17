SpaceX has endeavored to make rocket launches commonplace with the ultimate goal of launching a rocket being similar to flying a jet plane; land, inspect, refuel, load, and go. They have made great strides in this area and in the next two weeks are impressively stepping up their cadence! According to Spaceflight Now their next three launches are scheduled as follows:

June 23 - Falcon 9 • BulgariaSat 1

Launch window: 1810-2010 GMT (2:10-4:10 p.m. EDT)

Launch site: LC-39A, Kennedy Space Center, Florida

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the BulgariaSat 1 communications satellite. BulgariaSat 1 will provide direct-to-home television broadcast and data communications services over southeast Europe for Bulsatcom. The payload will be the first geostationary communications satellite owned by a Bulgarian company. The Falcon 9 rocket's first stage will be a re-flown booster. Delayed from June 15, June 17 and June 19. [June 18]

June 25 - Falcon 9 • Iridium Next 11-20

Launch time: 2024 GMT (4:24 p.m. EDT; 1:24 p.m. PDT)

Launch site: SLC-4E, Vandenberg Air Force Base, California

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch 10 satellites for the Iridium next mobile communications fleet. Delayed from October, December and April. Moved forward from June 29. [June 19]

July 1 - Falcon 9 • Intelsat 35e

Launch window: 2335-0035 GMT (7:35-8:35 p.m. EDT)

Launch site: LC-39A, Kennedy Space Center, Florida

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the Intelsat 35e communications satellite. The high-throughput Intelsat 35e satellite is part of Intelsat's "Epic" fleet, providing broadband, video and mobile communications services over eastern North America, the Caribbean, South America, Europe and Africa. Delayed from April. [June 8]

See also: Space Flights News launch schedule.