from the dogs-have-family-cats-have-staff dept.
People who live with cats like to joke about how these small fuzzy creatures are still wild, basically training us rather than the other way around. Now a new genetic study of ancient cat DNA reveals that we are basically right. Cats were not domesticated in the same way dogs, cows, pigs, and goats were. They have lived among us, but it wasn't until very recently that we began to change them.
Unlike dogs, whose bodies and temperaments have transformed radically during the roughly 30,000 years we've lived with them, domestic cats are almost identical to their wild counterparts—physically and genetically. House cats also show none of the typical signs of animal domestication, such as infantilization of facial features, decreased tooth size, and docility. Wildcats are neither social nor hierarchical, which also makes them hard to integrate into human communities.
Yet it's impossible to deny that cats are tame. We know that humans have lived with cats for at least 10,000 years—there's a 9,500-year-old grave in Cyprus with a cat buried alongside its human, and ancient Egyptian art has a popular motif showing house cats eating fish under chairs. Today, cats still share our homes and food, and for thousands of years they have worked alongside farmers and sailors to eradicate vermin. If we haven't domesticated cats, what exactly have we done to them?
-- submitted from IRC
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Thursday June 22, @01:15AM
Root login + cat = administrator suffering ;-)
(Score: 2) by frojack on Thursday June 22, @01:24AM (1 child)
Cats were tolerated for 10,000 years. They wandered cities like Pigeons.
The've only been intentionally bread and kept in households for maybe a thousand years.
And, like dogs, once you start breeding your own cats the wild ones are pretty much pushed out.
Rats and Pigeons lived among people for far longer. Neither has been domesticated.
Maybe instead of trying to eradicate them we should domesticate them, and send them to push out their wild brethren.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 22, @01:45AM
You MONSTER, frojack! Breading and deep-frying pussies? Have you no humanity?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday June 22, @01:55AM
The correct question is: what exactly have they done to(/for) us?
Except for eradicating vermin and giving us allergies and toxoplasmosis and fur balls and fluffy kittens and memes and rainbows-in-looping-videoclips?
