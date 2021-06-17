from the /dev/null-dungeon dept.
Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard
How I prepare for my tabletop RPG sessions has changed a lot over the last 12 years, and open source software has been a big part of those changes. It's now a vital part of every step in the process, from collecting and sketching out ideas, to dungeon map creation, to map keying, right through to the tools used during play.
When I first started gaming, around 1980, the idea of open source was just beginning to form. Advanced Dungeons and Dragons (AD&D, 1st edition) was still very new and our tools were just paper and pencil. I didn't get to play very much back then because my closest friend lived several miles away.
I got back to it in 2005 when a coworker invited me to play in his game. Four years later he couldn't continue as the DM because Life Got Busy™ so I took over as DM.
Initially, I went back to the old pencil and paper tools, just like back in 1980, to prepare for gaming sessions. Quickly, though, my work as a sysadmin and open source user changed how I prepare and run my campaign, the series of play sessions run by a DM that create the world and the challenges the other player characters (PCs) confront in AD&D or the Astonishing Swordsmen and Sorcerers of Hyperborea.
Guy had a few ideas I hadn't thought of yet. You lot care to add any of the tools you use to the list?
Source: OpenSource.com
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 22, @02:58AM
2005 + 4 years = 2009
Aha, Great Recession.
DM got laid off? No time for games? Spent every day and night job hunting? Found nothing for 8 years? Still unemployed now?
Tell us more about how, if you play D&D, you will waste your life, and you will die poor.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Techwolf on Thursday June 22, @03:06AM
Any D and D open source project will get shut down with legal letter from the lawyers. The licence fees alone prevent any open source effort. Let alone allow the source to be open in the first place.
Reply to This