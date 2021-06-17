Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Using Open Source Tools to Play Dungeons and Dragons

posted by n1 on Thursday June 22, @02:42AM   Printer-friendly
from the /dev/null-dungeon dept.
/dev/random

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

How I prepare for my tabletop RPG sessions has changed a lot over the last 12 years, and open source software has been a big part of those changes. It's now a vital part of every step in the process, from collecting and sketching out ideas, to dungeon map creation, to map keying, right through to the tools used during play.

When I first started gaming, around 1980, the idea of open source was just beginning to form. Advanced Dungeons and Dragons (AD&D, 1st edition) was still very new and our tools were just paper and pencil. I didn't get to play very much back then because my closest friend lived several miles away.

I got back to it in 2005 when a coworker invited me to play in his game. Four years later he couldn't continue as the DM because Life Got Busy™ so I took over as DM.

Initially, I went back to the old pencil and paper tools, just like back in 1980, to prepare for gaming sessions. Quickly, though, my work as a sysadmin and open source user changed how I prepare and run my campaign, the series of play sessions run by a DM that create the world and the challenges the other player characters (PCs) confront in AD&D or the Astonishing Swordsmen and Sorcerers of Hyperborea.

Guy had a few ideas I hadn't thought of yet. You lot care to add any of the tools you use to the list?

Source: OpenSource.com

Original Submission


«  Cats Are an Extreme Outlier Among Domestic Animals
Using Open Source Tools to Play Dungeons and Dragons | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 22, @02:58AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 22, @02:58AM (#529342)

    2005 + 4 years = 2009

    Aha, Great Recession.

    DM got laid off? No time for games? Spent every day and night job hunting? Found nothing for 8 years? Still unemployed now?

    Tell us more about how, if you play D&D, you will waste your life, and you will die poor.

  • (Score: 2) by Techwolf on Thursday June 22, @03:06AM

    by Techwolf (87) on Thursday June 22, @03:06AM (#529344)

    Any D and D open source project will get shut down with legal letter from the lawyers. The licence fees alone prevent any open source effort. Let alone allow the source to be open in the first place.

(1)