Windows 10 does disable some third-party security software, Microsoft has admitted, but because of compatibility – not competitive – issues.
Redmond is currently being sued by security house Kaspersky Lab in the EU, Germany and Russia over alleged anti-competitive behavior because it bundles the Windows Defender security suite into its latest operating system. Kaspersky (and others) claim Microsoft is up to its Internet Explorer shenanigans again, but that’s not so, said the operating system giant.
“Microsoft’s application compatibility teams found that roughly 95 per cent of Windows 10 PCs had an antivirus application installed that was already compatible with Windows 10 Creators Update,” said Rob Lefferts, director of security in the Windows and Devices group.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Thursday June 22, @06:09AM
I cannot comment on this. It is too, too, . . . No, I cannot comment on this. Micro$oft, denying what Micro$erf made necessary? Oh, the irony! The Silvery! The Iridiumny! Can we go to irony post 11, with more cowbell? I await my rebate, for Windows98, the sucky version.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Thursday June 22, @06:25AM
And why would anyone expect anything else? They got away with it!
Friends dont let friend enable ecmascript.
