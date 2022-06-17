17/06/22/0859217 story
posted by FatPhil on Thursday June 22, @01:33PM
from the Pi-in-the-sky dept.
Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard
The results are in: The Raspberry Pi 3 is the most desired maker SBC by a 4-to-1 margin. In other trends: x86 SBCs and Linux/Arduino hybrids get a boost.
More than ever, it's a Raspberry Pi world, and other Linux hacker boards are just living in it. Our 2017 hacker board survey gives the Raspberry Pi 3 a total of 2,583 votes — four times the number of the second-ranked board, the Raspberry Pi Zero W.
[...] Note that by "votes" we are referring to Borda rankings that combine 1st, 2nd, and 3rd choice rankings [...]
So, which if any credit-card-sized computers are you lot playing around with?
Source: http://linuxgizmos.com/2017-hacker-board-survey-raspberry-pi-still-rules-but-x86-sbcs-make-gains/
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday June 22, @01:39PM
x86 SBCs you say? Aaaaahhhhhhh! [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by richtopia on Thursday June 22, @01:47PM
I did quite a bit of research on the sub $100 SBC about a year ago. For most applications the Raspberry Pi is the correct choice, purely because the level of community support is outstanding. This is particularly important for applications using the io pins or driving hardware.
For my personal webserver, I am using an ODROID-C2. We actually replaced a Raspberry Pi 3 in a user kiosk running a Java applet and the UI went from painfully slow to modern web interface. ODROID also has been making single board computers longer than the Raspberry Pi has been around and probably has the second largest following after the Raspberry Pi community.
