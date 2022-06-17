from the new-vacay-home dept.
The Kepler space telescope has found 219 new planet candidates, 10 of which are "Earth-like":
NASA's Kepler space telescope team has released a mission catalog of planet candidates that introduces 219 new planet candidates, 10 of which are near-Earth size and orbiting in their star's habitable zone, which is the range of distance from a star where liquid water could pool on the surface of a rocky planet.
This is the most comprehensive and detailed catalog release of candidate exoplanets, which are planets outside our solar system, from Kepler's first four years of data. It's also the final catalog from the spacecraft's view of the patch of sky in the Cygnus constellation.
With the release of this catalog, derived from data publicly available on the NASA Exoplanet Archive, there are now 4,034 planet candidates identified by Kepler. Of which, 2,335 have been verified as exoplanets. Of roughly 50 near-Earth size habitable zone candidates detected by Kepler, more than 30 have been verified.
NASA will live stream a media briefing about Kepler space observatory results on June 19th:
NASA will hold a media briefing at 11 a.m. EDT Monday, June 19, to announce the latest planet candidate results from the agency's exoplanet-hunting Kepler mission. The briefing, taking place during the Kepler Science Conference, will be held at NASA's Ames Research Center in California's Silicon Valley.
That will kick off the fourth Kepler Science Conference from June 19-23 at NASA's Ames Research Center in California.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday June 22, @03:21PM
What size of radio/traditional telescope do we need to do rudimentary spectroscopy on the closest of these planets? I imagine the new thirty meter telescope might, but I'm not qualified to do the math.
It'd be amazing to start seeing what the atmosphere/surface of these planets are made of.
