If you don't know how something works, break it. Science is built on creative destruction: Much of what neuroscientists know of the brain, they know from what gets lost during brain injuries. Under happier circumstances, they glimpse the functioning of visual perception from how it breaks down in optical illusions. For instance, the 3-D Escher-like illusions created by Kokichi Sugihara of Meiji University exploit our brain's tendency to see all angles as right angles.
Some of the most dramatic illusions involve apparent motion—these appear to spin, shimmer, or shimmy even though they're completely static, like Piet Mondrian's Broadway Boogie–Woogie or the psychedelic pinwheels of Akiyoshi Kitaoka, a psychologist at Ritsumeikan University in Kyoto. Two more Japanese mathematicians, Hitoshi Arai at the University of Tokyo and his wife, Shinobu Arai, have created a new class of them, known as fuyuu, or floating, illusions.
The Arais have an extensive online gallery with commentary in Japanese, as well as an abridged English version. In addition to their own creations, they have collected inadvertent illusions from the real world, such as buildings that, viewed from certain angles, appear to switch places because of how their windows and other design elements line up.
Don't believe everything you see
Source: http://nautil.us/blog/how-japanese-floating-illusions-reverse_engineer-what-we-see
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Thursday June 22, @05:20PM (3 children)
Link unusable because of ad that won't go away when I click its X.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 22, @05:38PM
Click on the link to their store and then use the back button to read the article.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 22, @05:39PM
Use this direct link to the English version of the original artist/mathematician page:
http://araiweb.matrix.jp/Exhibition/VisualIllusions.html [matrix.jp]
This link is just as good as the magazine article, better if you count many more pictures.
I got that popup advert to go away by re-loading the page...and then clicking the red X (in Firefox) to stop loading the page before the ad loaded.
(Score: 2) by martyb on Thursday June 22, @05:40PM
The page opens fine for me with no ads. I tried a search for an alternate link but had no luck — sorry!
What browser/OS are you using? My browser is Pale Moon (Version: 27.3.0) on Win 7Pro 64-bit. Further, I have Javascript disabled and have both Adblock Latitude and uBlock Origin installed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 22, @06:26PM
I was about to complain about the spelling of his name, until I wiki'd him just to be sure
Apparently it worked for him, except in Holland where we still refer to him as Mondriaan.
