from the collaboration-what-collaboration? dept.
The rise and fall of FireWire—IEEE 1394, an interface standard boasting high-speed communications and isochronous real-time data transfer—is one of the most tragic tales in the history of computer technology. The standard was forged in the fires of collaboration. A joint effort from several competitors including Apple, IBM, and Sony, it was a triumph of design for the greater good. FireWire represented a unified standard across the whole industry, one serial bus to rule them all. Realized to the fullest, FireWire could replace SCSI and the unwieldy mess of ports and cables at the back of a desktop computer.
Yet FireWire's principal creator, Apple, nearly killed it before it could appear in a single device. And eventually the Cupertino company effectively did kill FireWire, just as it seemed poised to dominate the industry.
The story of how FireWire came to market and ultimately fell out of favor serves today as a fine reminder that no technology, however promising, well-engineered, or well-liked, is immune to inter- and intra-company politics or to our reluctance to step outside our comfort zone.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday June 22, @06:41PM (2 children)
Back on 2000 or so I worked on the Linux Firewire driver. Was sure the Isochronous feature would usher in a bright future delivering video.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by TheGratefulNet on Thursday June 22, @06:48PM
I liked the cables and connectors. angled keyed connector that made it obvious which way to insert it; cable had a STRONG 2 wires for power, and shielded pairs for clock/data. I reused the cables and connectors to 'export' i2c from arduino systems, box to box (i2s is usually inside a box but with good cabling you can go outside the box for shortish runs).
there were some good firewire audio boxes on the market, too (high end dacs that came before UAC2 on usb audio).
"It is now safe to switch off your computer."
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 22, @07:27PM
I hate to tell you this, but you didn't deliver.
FireWire loved to corrupt my storage. The device
didn't matter. I could use an IDE drive in a
FireWire converter box, with either of two
different chipsets, and data got mangled. I could
use CompactFlash in either of two FireWire readers,
and again my filesystem was corrupted.
USB just worked. I prefered slow-ass USB 1.1 even.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday June 22, @06:54PM
Back then I wondered why USB was more popular, FireWire was only a few pennies more and much faster. I was not aware of the fact Apple pulled a dick move and decided they wanted a royalty on every port. Fark em, if I was Intel I'd tell Jobs where to put his cable as well.
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Informative) by jmorris on Thursday June 22, @07:18PM
There was another reason for FireWire's sudden demise. When somebody realized the downside of a multi-master system that can invoke DMA, every corporate and government entity banned any hardware with a firewire port from being considered for purchase. Now of course we have IOMMU tech that could safely contain the security problems but it is far too late.
Reply to This