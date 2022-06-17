17/06/22/1715224 story
Petrol stations and motorway services will be required to install electric charge points, under plans outlined in the Queen's Speech.
The measure forms part of a government push to increase the number of electric vehicles on UK roads.
The Automated and Electric Vehicles Bill also contains plans to push driverless car technology.
It includes an extension of car insurance to cover the use of automated vehicles.
There are several trials of driverless cars ongoing in the UK.
Car insurance will be extended to automated vehicles "to ensure that compensation claims continue to be paid quickly, fairly and easily", the bill says.
