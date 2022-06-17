from the opie-the-man dept.
Ron Howard has been named as the new director of Lucasfilm and Disney's untitled Han Solo movie, sources tell to The Hollywood Reporter exclusively. The official announcement is expected Thursday morning.
The move comes two days after directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller were let go from the movie they had spent over four-and-a-half months directing. Creative differences over style and tone came to a head between the duo and Lawrence Kasdan, with the studio backing the veteran screenwriter.
The firing sent shockwaves around Hollywood and beyond as the movie was about three-quarters through principal photography and the replacement of a director at that stage is near-unprecedented.
Howard, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter, will meet with the actors — Alden Ehrenreich is playing the iconic smuggler, Donald Glover is playing Lando Calrissian, with Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke and Thandie Newton also on the roll call — to soothe a rattled set and will pore over a rough edit to see what the project has and still needs.
Can Ron Solo save the day?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 22, @09:50PM (5 children)
"Help me Opie Taylor, you're my only hope!"
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 22, @10:04PM (2 children)
"I know."
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 22, @10:07PM (1 child)
"I have a bad feeling about this!"
(Score: 2) by Fluffeh on Thursday June 22, @10:58PM
Boring conversation anyway.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 22, @10:18PM
Darth Fife: "I am your mother, I mean uncle, I mean ... bahh, we're somehow friggen related! Now join us or get zapped with something nasty!"
(Score: 2) by zocalo on Thursday June 22, @10:52PM
UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday June 22, @10:40PM
So, for the movie about the early life of the guy who nuked the fridge, they'll use the guy who was front row for "jump the shark"?
Sounds like a promising franchise move!
