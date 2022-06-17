Stories
Ron Howard Steps in to Direct Han Solo Movie

posted by CoolHand on Thursday June 22, @09:46PM
Phoenix666 writes:

Ron Howard has been named as the new director of Lucasfilm and Disney's untitled Han Solo movie, sources tell to The Hollywood Reporter exclusively. The official announcement is expected Thursday morning.

The move comes two days after directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller were let go from the movie they had spent over four-and-a-half months directing. Creative differences over style and tone came to a head between the duo and Lawrence Kasdan, with the studio backing the veteran screenwriter.

The firing sent shockwaves around Hollywood and beyond as the movie was about three-quarters through principal photography and the replacement of a director at that stage is near-unprecedented.

Howard, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter, will meet with the actors — Alden Ehrenreich is playing the iconic smuggler, Donald Glover is playing Lando Calrissian, with Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke and Thandie Newton also on the roll call — to soothe a rattled set and will pore over a rough edit to see what the project has and still needs.

Can Ron Solo save the day?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 22, @09:50PM (5 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 22, @09:50PM (#529675)

    "Help me Opie Taylor, you're my only hope!"

    • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 22, @10:04PM (2 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 22, @10:04PM (#529678)

      "I know."

      • (Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 22, @10:07PM (1 child)

        by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 22, @10:07PM (#529679)

        "I have a bad feeling about this!"

    • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 22, @10:18PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 22, @10:18PM (#529683)

      Darth Fife: "I am your mother, I mean uncle, I mean ... bahh, we're somehow friggen related! Now join us or get zapped with something nasty!"

    • (Score: 2) by zocalo on Thursday June 22, @10:52PM

      by zocalo (302) on Thursday June 22, @10:52PM (#529691)
      At least Phil Lord and Chris Miller can console themselves with the fact that, unlike Han Solo post Special Edition, they definitely did get to shoot first.
      --
      UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!

  • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday June 22, @10:40PM

    by bob_super (1357) on Thursday June 22, @10:40PM (#529688)

    So, for the movie about the early life of the guy who nuked the fridge, they'll use the guy who was front row for "jump the shark"?

    Sounds like a promising franchise move!

