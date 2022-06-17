from the holding-my-breath dept.
High ozone levels and a quickly growing population are making it tough to implement regulations to reduce pollution, says a Cal State LA professor.
The quality of the air in California may be improving, but it's still dire.
That's according to the American Lung Association's recent "State of the Air 2017" report, which labeled the state and region a leader in air pollution, with the highest ozone levels.
The annual study ranks the cleanest and most polluted areas in the country by grading counties in the U.S. based on harmful recorded levels of ozone (smog) and particle pollution. The 2017 report used data collected from 2013 to 2015.
The top three regions in the country with the worst smog levels were Los Angeles-Long Beach; Bakersfield; and Fresno-Madera; Salinas, though, was recognized as one of the cleanest cities in the state and the country.
"The Los Angeles basin is exposed to the highest ozone levels in the country," explains Steve LaDochy, Ph.D., professor of geosciences and environment at California State University, Los Angeles, an expert in air pollution and climate. "It is getting better here, but it's still the worst."
The toughest CAFE standard in the country does not seem to have solved California's air pollution problem.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Thursday June 22, @11:36PM (6 children)
You might be thinking of L.A.'s commuter traffic as the reason for its pollution, but Long Beach was mentioned for a specific reason -- the Port of Long Beach is busy as fuck and all those diesel trucks waiting in line to drop off and pick up their cargo cause nasty pollution.
As for the question, "Why idle rather than shut the engine off?" Well, for one, if you're moving inch-by-inch, it makes no sense to keep restarting your fuckhuge and complicated rig each and every time. It works pretty well with gasoline economy cars but not at the torque and other forces required to start a monstrous turbocharged diesel rig.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday June 22, @11:43PM (1 child)
They're not counting the Chinese smog [sgvtribune.com]
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday June 23, @12:34AM
Believe it or not, California has a surprising number of counties [photobucket.com] which don't require smog inspections.
You can game this system (as I did) by having your vehicle registered in a smog inspection-free county and then living elsewhere for awhile. Hey, there are people here who moved from other states and still drive with those plates on (after like 10 years of living here) to claim to be out of state residents and avoid California's ripoff driving-related fees.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Thursday June 22, @11:52PM (1 child)
Why not use hybrid trucks that can use electricity for short distances and autopilot for traffic queue situations. If there's any situation these technologies are really handy. This is it.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday June 23, @12:03AM
Because that costs money, if the truck doesn't have GPS it means that the owner is too poor to afford GPS, much less roadworthy tires that have been regrooved-retreaded like 5 times each.
The trucks which do have GPS are micromanaged like fuck. Either way, there's a reason why truckers keep 2 sets of books -- One to show the cops/present as evidence, and the actual log.
The worst part about this big push for autonomous bullshit like trucking is that it kills a piece of Americana, just like the death of manufacturing killed Rosie the Riveter and the American Dream.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 23, @12:13AM
Not really inch-by-inch, but truck lenght at a time. Still takes some time to get through the queue.
Gotta find that buffalo burger, i've forgotten to do that.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday June 23, @12:21AM
Don't forget that the ships themselves burn the worst, heaviest, most toxic fuel of any transportation mode. That effect is also seen in Port Hueneme, further north, where there are less diesel trucks: massive car import port.
Long Beach: Nasty ships, plus idle trucks, plus the bloody highways filled with no-regulation diesel pickups and defeat-regulation cars idling for hours, with the ocean's inflow blocked by >2km tall mountains ... The fact you can see your nose is a testament to the tough CA emission regulations.
They're not about to drop the electric car incentives, and short-range electric heavy-duty trucks will sell like hotcakes.
The central valley pollution is mostly agricultural: dust and toxic stuff.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Thursday June 22, @11:46PM
The pollutinator removes all evil particles. Ohh.. wait. The -inator left office 2011. Damn..
If it's Los Angeles, it must be all that sinful karma :P
(Score: 2) by julian on Thursday June 22, @11:49PM (1 child)
There are just so many automobiles here that even the reduction in emissions hasn't kept up with the growth in driving. As we replace petrol-burning cars with electric over the next 50 years the problem should resolve. But the Central Valley will still have to deal with particulate matter; dust from dry soil kicked up by thousands of pieces of ag equipment.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday June 23, @12:26AM
There are always going to be environmental problems here as long as greedy developers get their way and people keep encouraging assholes to move here.
As a Californian myself, I'm still flabbergasted by how many new monstrous condo and McMansion developments are still going up all over the place, and yet they tell us that there's a "drought" and that we have to "conserve water" and accept ever-increasing 10% yr/yr water rates. You know why people are letting their lawns die and replacing them with rocks and cacti? No, it's not because there's a water-shortage, it's a sacrifice for the sake of growth. Of course, they never anticipated that part of it when they signed their mortgage and HOA paperwork.
It's like in Metal Gear Solid 2 how the AI is describing "billions spent on weapons to humanely murder other humans," except that the dissonance here is that "our waterfree urinals save water, but the toilets next to them will sweep away 11 gallons of shit with a single flush."
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Insightful) by NewNic on Friday June 23, @12:00AM (1 child)
Solved, no. Improved, yes!
The editorializing makes it sound like the CAFE standards are not required. They are.
(Score: 2) by KilroySmith on Friday June 23, @12:22AM
As someone who grew in SoCal in the '70s, I wholeheartedly agree with you. The basin is vastly cleaner today than it was then - imagine the pollution if Cali's extreme focus on air pollution didn't exist.
That said, with as many people as there are living there, and the commuting that they're doing, Cali should simply tax all gas/diesel vehicles to pay for even more EV incentives. Transform 50% of the cars on the road to electric, and a lot of the problem goes away. They could certainly justify it by noting the medical expenses that taxpayers are paying for people affected by smog - an externalized cost that they could recoup.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 23, @12:30AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 23, @12:33AM
California should limit immigration. Close the borders. No more New Yorkers, Kansans, Floridians, and Mexicans coming in to add to the pollution. Then, offer incentives for Californians to move away. Cutting the population by 20% should help to clean the air up.
