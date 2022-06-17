from the you-mean-the-whole-continent?!?! dept.
America leads the world when it comes to access to higher education. But when it comes to health, environmental protection, and fighting discrimination, it trails many other developed countries, according to the Social Progress Imperative, a U.S.-based nonprofit.
The results of the group's annual survey, which ranks nations based on 50 metrics, call to mind other reviews of national well-being, such as the World Happiness Report released in March, which was led by Norway, Denmark, and Iceland, or September's Lancet study on sustainable development. In that one, Iceland, Singapore, Sweden, and the U.S. took spots 1, 2, 3, and 28—respectively.
The Social Progress Index released this week is compiled from social and environmental data that come as close as possible to revealing how people live. "We want to measure a country's health and wellness achieved, not how much effort is expended, nor how much the country spends on healthcare," the report states. Scandinavia walked away with the top four of 128 slots. Denmark scored the highest. America came in at 18.
The Social Progress Index gives the US poor marks. America may, however, still lead the world in funny cat videos.
(Score: 2, Offtopic) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday June 23, @01:07AM (3 children)
I find it utterly unfathomable that a leftist organization dislikes the US. This has to be a first.
( o Y o ) <---- Look, boobies!
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Lagg on Friday June 23, @01:25AM
Yeah well you're a blefuscudian
http://lagg.me [lagg.me]
8DF5 7CC6 9572 2282 4BD7 CC2C 1316 E8D2 AB04 0CBD
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Azuma Hazuki on Friday June 23, @01:44AM
They're not wrong though. This country fails to live up to most of its promises for most of its people and I don't see it getting better any time soon. You're committing a genetic fallacy here.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by jelizondo on Friday June 23, @01:56AM
I’ll nominate you as CEO of a major U.S. airline (using U.S. to avoid confusion with the company called American Airlines) and see if you can make any of the majors appear in the first fucking 10 best airlines of the world.
You know the Wright brothers right? How the airplane and airplane industry was basically invented on the U.S. but nowadays anyone can eat our lunch? Fucking leftist CEO’s of U.S. Airlines I tell you!
See the latest Skytrax awards [worldairlineawards.com]. Even by region [worldairlineawards.com], in North America number one is Air Canada!
Don’t tell me it’s all about government regulations, they were deregulated [aviationweek.com] by Jimmy Carter, a fucking Democrat!
The U.S. is declining because rich people decided to game the system and make it better for themselves and to hell with everyone else. They killed (or are killing) the American Dream. And the people (those not on the 1%) are happy because they think they are numero uno, while drowning in booze and opioids.
Going to hell in a hand basket is more like it, not a "leftist" conspiracy
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 23, @01:10AM (1 child)
Really now, Mr Trump, I heard you're building a wall? When can I start?
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 23, @01:31AM
They use their tongues to
deceive you. Venom is on their lips.
Their mouths are full
of bitterness and curses.
The fear of God
is not before their eyes.
They have taken
the hearts and minds of our leaders.
They have blinded us to the truth.
Our human spirit is corrupted.
Why do we worship greed?
Outside the limit of our sight
they're feeding off us.
Perched on top of us
from birth to death, are our owners.
They have us. They control us.
They are our masters.
Wake up.
They're all around you.
Our impulses are being redirected.
We live in an artificially-induced
state of consciousness.
The movement began eight months ago
by a group of scientists.
They accidentally discovered
these signals being sent...
The under-class is growing.
Human rights are non-existent.
In their repressive society, we
are their unwitting accomplices.
Their intention to rule rests with
the annihilation of consciousness.
We have been lulled into a trance.
They have made us indifferent.
We are focused
only on our own gain...
They are safe
as long as they are not discovered.
That is their method of survival.
Keep us asleep. Keep us selfish.
Keep us sedated.
The sleeping middle-class
is suddenly becoming poor.
We are their cattle.
We are being bred for slavery.
We cannot break their signal.
The signal must be shut off
at the source.
THEY LIVE WE SLEEP
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Troll) by idiot_king on Friday June 23, @01:25AM (2 children)
Why with all its history of slavery, sexism, genocide of Natives, bigotry against immigrants, useless wars, failing school systems, second-rate infrastructure, and the obvious, yet somehow perfect embodiment of all these problems in the Cheeto-hewn-coil of Der Drumpfenfurher, it's obvious that we've never been "Number 1!" nor ever will be.
"Number 2" is more appropriate, if only it evokes the idea of feces, which is a good analogy for how this country treats both other countries and minorities. Just look at history.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 23, @01:37AM
America is perhaps like a mix of patches with 1st and 3rd world standards?
Unlike some European countries where it's all 1st world standard nominally regardless of place.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Friday June 23, @01:44AM
I've partnered with the fabulous Estée Lauder to bring you Donald Trump, The Fragrance Experience. #TrumpCologne [twitter.com]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 23, @01:34AM (5 children)
* Norway, Denmark and Sweden have a largely homogeneous population
* Iceland, really have a homogeneous population
* Singapore have a strict policy regarding who they will let in, the results are not so surprising
As for America:
# Access to higher education - If you can pay!
# Health - If you can pay!
# Environmental protection - If you can pay.. to move where there is no pollution. America certainly could tackle this better though. As the number of places to go decreases with time.
So it mostly boils down to economic power.
Discrimination is a consequence of group, not individual traits. It's a simple fact of life that when no other factors than ethnicity or where a person grew up is known. It will statistically be beneficial to choose people according to what previous experiences indicates as the best choice. When you make a investment. If there's more doubt with one choice over another then the choice with the least amount of doubt wins. To act against this a risk compensation that delivers on their promise has to come externally. This goes for employment, housing, partner choice, friends, businesses etc.
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday June 23, @01:38AM
Have you had a conversation with Maman Merkel about all those military-aged African men with designer jackets and iPhones?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Troll) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday June 23, @01:39AM (1 child)
I'll let others tell me who I should date and be friends with based on skin color when lesbians agree that I can tell them who to date based on gender.
( o Y o ) <---- Look, boobies!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Friday June 23, @01:47AM
Feel free to tell us, we just won't listen, since you don't know what the hell you're talking about. Y'ask me, you're probably just annoyed I do better with women than you do :D
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Informative) by Mykl on Friday June 23, @01:49AM (1 child)
If you want to pick who to live with based on statistics, then you should move to an immigrant neighborhood. As noted on this site many times, immigrants tend to have a lower crime rate overall than the general population.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Friday June 23, @01:57AM
But that doesn't fit his worldview, so you're wrong and also a Communist :v
Reply to This
Parent