Canadian Elite Special Forces Sniper Makes Record-Breaking Kill Shot in Iraq

posted by n1 on Friday June 23, @02:45AM
/dev/random Science

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

A sniper with Canada’s elite special forces in Iraq has shattered the world record for the longest confirmed kill shot in military history at a staggering distance of 3,540 metres.

The Canadian Armed Forces confirmed Thursday that a member of Joint Task Force 2 made the record-breaking shot, killing an Islamic State insurgent during an operation in Iraq within the last month.

[...] The elite sniper was using a McMillan TAC-50 sniper rifle while firing from a high-rise during an operation that took place within the last month in Iraq. It took under 10 seconds to hit the target.

[...] The military source said the JTF2 operation fell within the strictures of the government’s advise and assist mission.

[...] The kill was independently verified by video camera and other data, The Globe and Mail has learned.

[...] The skill of the JTF2 sniper in taking down an insurgent at 3,540 metres required math skills, great eyesight, precision of ammunition and firearms, and superb training.

Not our typical fare but the physics involved in making that shot are crazy.

Source: The Globe and Mail

  by KGIII on Friday June 23, @02:55AM

    by KGIII (5261) on Friday June 23, @02:55AM

    This new record is the second time a Canadian has taken the record. It's a morbid record but quite a feat.

  by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 23, @02:58AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 23, @02:58AM

    Now kill the other 7.5 billion suspected terrorists.

  by kaszz (4211) on Friday June 23, @03:14AM

    by kaszz (4211) on Friday June 23, @03:14AM

    Now we just need these data to get a better understanding of this shoot:
      * Wind speed at the shooter and along the whole flight path
      * Bullet shape and weight
      * Air pressure and humidity
      * Temperature (including air, ammunition and barrel temperature)
      * Coriolis at the location

    Regardless, I'm impressed.

  by Whoever on Friday June 23, @03:16AM

    by Whoever (4524) on Friday June 23, @03:16AM

    If the rifle isn't accurate at 3500 metres (and I find a post that suggests that 1400 metres is the limit at which the rifle is accurate), then this shot relied upon luck as well as skill

    by kaszz on Friday June 23, @03:25AM

      by kaszz (4211) on Friday June 23, @03:25AM

      The shoot requires weather readings, math, practical skills like breathing in phase and predicting where the target will be 10 seconds later. Missing one component makes it all fail. And one missed shot will alert the target to take countermeasures.

