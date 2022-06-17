Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Biofilms—the Eradication Has Begun

posted by mrpg on Friday June 23, @04:16AM   Printer-friendly
from the next-evolutionary-step:-biosuits-for-fungi dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

Have you ever heard of biofilms? They are slimy, glue-like membranes that are produced by microbes, like bacteria and fungi, in order to colonize surfaces. They can grow on animal and plant tissues, and even inside the human body on medical devices such as catheters, heart valves, or artificial hips. Biofilms protect microbes from the body's immune system and increase their resistance to antibiotics. They represent one of the biggest threats to patients in hospital settings. But there is good news - a research team led by the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre (RI-MUHC) and The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) has developed a novel enzyme technology that prevents the formation of biofilms and can also break them down.

This finding, recently published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), creates a promising avenue for the development of innovative strategies to treat a wide variety of diseases and hospital-acquired infections like pneumonia, bloodstream and urinary tract infection. Biofilm-associated infections are responsible for thousands of deaths across North America every year. They are hard to eradicate because they secrete a matrix made of sugar molecules which form a kind of armour that acts as a physical and chemical barrier, preventing antibiotics from reaching their target sites within microbes.

"We were able to use the microbe's own tools against them to attack and destroy the sugar molecules that hold the biofilm together," says the study's co-principal investigator, Dr. Don Sheppard, director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the MUHC and scientist from the Infectious Diseases and Immunity in Global Health Program at the RI-MUHC. "Rather than trying to develop new individual 'bullets' that target single microbes we are attacking the biofilm that protects those microbes by literally tearing down the walls to expose the microbes living behind them. It's a completely new and novel strategy to tackle this issue."

No, this is not about movies on asexual reproduction shown in biology class, but removing an important impediment to anti-biotics.

Original Submission


«  Canadian Elite Special Forces Sniper Makes Record-Breaking Kill Shot in Iraq
Biofilms—the Eradication Has Begun | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 23, @04:19AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 23, @04:19AM (#529827)

    ... a novel enzyme technology that prevents the formation of biofilms and can also break them down.

    Sounds like toothpaste.

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday June 23, @04:46AM (1 child)

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Friday June 23, @04:46AM (#529836)

    I RTFA to get this: where do they plan to use them and if the enzyme is specific to bacterial biofilms or also act on other membranes (because, you see, I have also discovered a great solution for biofilms: it is called drain-cleaner. Also works wonders in the drains from my toilet bowl, no biofilms after a brief treatment)

    All I could find:

    They have been working to combat biofilms for several years, focusing on two of the most common organisms responsible for lung infections: a bacterium called Pseudomonas aeruginosa and a fungus called Aspergillus fumigatus. Infections with these organisms in patients with chronic lung diseases like cystic fibrosis represent an enormous challenge in medical therapy.
    ...
    "We made these enzymes into a biofilm destroying machine that we can use outside the microbe where the sugar molecules are found," explains co-first study author Brendan Snarr, a PhD student in Dr. Sheppard's laboratory. "These enzymes chew away all of the sugar molecules in their path and don't stop until the matrix is destroyed."

    So, perhaps it'll stop... after all, the drain-cleaner stops too when it hits the plastic walls of the drain, but still... I wouldn't use it in my lungs.

    • (Score: 2) by kaszz on Friday June 23, @05:06AM

      by kaszz (4211) on Friday June 23, @05:06AM (#529841) Journal

      Cremation also removes all bacteria and viruses, permanently. Cure successful, patient dead. Next? ;-)
      So yeah, I'm also curious as to what other stuff this might break down in the body..

(1)