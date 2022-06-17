Nayana, a web hosting provider based in South Korea, announced it is in the process of paying a three-tier ransom demand of nearly $1 million worth of Bitcoin, following a ransomware infection that encrypted data on customer' servers.

The ransomware infection appears has taken place on June 10, but Nayana admitted to the incident two days later, in a statement[1] on its website.

A Trend Micro analysis of the Nayana systems reveals endemic problems. It is no surprise that the hosting provider fell victim to this infection.