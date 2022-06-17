from the just-like-my-metal dept.
If you like your coffee black, you may be someone who prefers strong flavours, takes good care of their health, or just wants to drink their coffee the way it’s supposed to be drunk.
At least, that’s according to a new study published in the journal Appetite, which found a correlation between a love of black coffee and sadist or psychopathic tendencies.
The research surveyed more than 1,000 adults, asking them to give their food and flavour preferences. The participants then took a series of personality tests assessing antisocial personality traits, such as sadism, narcissism and psychopathy.
The study, carried out by researchers at the University of Innsbruck, found that a preference for bitter flavours was linked to psychopathic behaviour.
The study missed a key, deciding factor: the coffee that psychopaths drink black is instant.
(Score: 2) by pkrasimirov on Friday June 23, @08:57AM (2 children)
I see the date 2015.09.031 in the linked document. Still interesting read but can someone post link to the actual paper (w/o paywall)? Thanks.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by moondrake on Friday June 23, @09:00AM
I posted a link below. You may be able to find it on sci-hub, just search using the doi.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Friday June 23, @09:05AM
DOI: 10.1016/j.appet.2015.09.031
Just type the DOI into the "scientific hub". It can be found by converting these hexnumbers to binary:
\x68\x74\x74\x70\x73\x3A\x2F\x2F\x73\x63\x69\x2D\x68\x75\x62\x2E\x61\x63\x2F
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 23, @08:57AM (1 child)
Sweetened with the blood of my enemies.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 23, @09:19AM
Bring me wine in the skull of an enemy! [oglaf.com]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by moondrake on Friday June 23, @08:58AM
Hmm...this story was in the news nearly 2 years ago...
Original publication is here (probably pay-walled):
http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0195666315300428 [sciencedirect.com]
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Funny) by fraxinus-tree on Friday June 23, @09:15AM
drinking coffee is psychopathy anyways.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Friday June 23, @09:32AM
Tea is the drink of evil people!
http://teatra.de/forums/topic/tea-and-bad-guys/ [teatra.de]
http://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/pmwiki.php/Main/AffablyEvil [tvtropes.org]
http://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/pmwiki.php/Main/EvilBrit [tvtropes.org]
(Score: tau, Irrational)
Reply to This