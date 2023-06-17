from the about-time dept.
Federal regulators on Thursday said they've identified "the perpetrator of one of the largest ... illegal robocalling campaigns" they have ever investigated.
The Federal Communications Commission has proposed a $120 million fine for a Miami resident said to be single-handedly responsible for almost 97 million robocalls over just the last three months of 2016. Officials say Adrian Abramovich auto-dialed hundreds of millions of phone calls to landlines and cellphones in the U.S. and Canada and at one point even overwhelmed an emergency medical paging service.
Making prerecorded telemarketing phone calls to people without their prior consent is prohibited. So is making telemarketing calls to emergency phone lines and deliberately falsifying caller ID to disguise identity with the intent to harm or defraud consumers.
About the usefulness of nut-crackers
AFAIK, Mississippi is the only state that makes using a caller ID that is not owned by the caller illegal. That's all we need to put a stop to this bullshit. At the moment, you need to forward what happened to a government entity and hope that something happens. Even LEO is more or less powerless to stop harassment and it requires lengthy investigations like this to find people.
If we had a RBL for VoIP providers that have high rates of falsification, we could start to remedy it in the same way we do spam. At the very least you could block calls efficiently. Additionally, the falsification is a crime in of itself that can be investigated.
He made 97M robocalls using unlawful Caller ID spoofing, plus overwhelmed an emergency medical paging service, and they propose a $120M fine. That's only a little over $1 per call. It's not enough.
He should have to pay $10 per robocall, plus $30M for screwing with an emergency medical service. That comes out to an even $1 billion.
If the guy can't pay the fine, keep him in a squalid solitary cell until he does. Make an example out of him.
to the victims he harassed, plus the costs of prosecution.
Not good enough. Tie him to stakes in the desert sun, and let ants nibble on his flesh until birds come to peck out his eyes. Reincarnate and repeat, oh I don't know maybe 97 million times?
For those who don't need to receive calls from strangers, setting your phone on Do Not Disturb with an exception for a white list of your contacts is the only way to go.
