from the your-data dept.
Could an effort to gather genetic data from its population of one billion people help India take the lead in advanced healthcare?
India is the land of inventors and industry, spices and spirituality - and 1.3 billion human genomes. But although the subcontinent contributes around 20% of the world's population, the DNA sequences of its people make up around 0.2% of global genetic databases.
In a similar vein, 81% of the world's genomic information has been collected from people with European ancestry. Still, this is an improvement from a staggering 96% back in 2009.
At the same time, there's a growing interest in developing new, more effective therapies tailored to an individual's genetic makeup - an idea known as precision or personalised medicine.
Missing out on mapping worldwide genetic diversity is a big mistake, according to Sumit Jamuar, chief executive of Global Gene Corp.
It's a company aiming to democratise healthcare by capturing anonymised genetic data from populations around the world and share it with the global community of academic and pharmaceutical industry researchers. It will start by focusing on populations in South Asia.
Khan Noonien Singh's name was scrupulously scrubbed from the proposal.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 24, @05:08AM
Engineering is a job for a billion Indians who will get it right eventually. We don't need miracle workers, anymore.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 24, @05:14AM
How can a government spend resources on genomic research when most of the people think toilets and potable water are advanced technology?
Reply to This