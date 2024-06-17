Pacifica Radio's KPFA 94.1 FM in Berkeley, California, the first publicly-funded radio station in the USA (1949), will broadcast and stream George Orwell's dystopian novel Nineteen Eighty-Four on Tuesday, June 27 from 6AM until 9PM PT (but will not have any actual content until 12:01AM Tuesday.)

The classic cover-to-cover reading [recorded in 1975] is by [longtime KPFA morning host and] blacklisted writer Charles Morgan and legendary voiceover artist June Foray [Rocket J. Squirrel, Natasha Fatale, Nell Fenwick; Stan Freberg collaborator]. [...] KPFA is also heard on KPFB 89.3 FM in Berkeley, KFCF [...] 88.1 FM in Fresno, and 97.5 FM K248BR in Santa Cruz.

It will also be broadcast simultaneously on Pacifica stations WBAI in New York and WPFW in Washington DC (9AM ET to Midnight), KPFT in Houston, and KPFK in Los Angeles, as well as many Pacifica affiliates. (Another streaming link on that page.)

For those who are impatient or otherwise-occupied on that day, the 13 one-hour segments of the audiobook (not 10 installments, as some sources indicate) are available as CDs. Caveat: $18 each.

This is one of many offerings of the Pacifica Radio Archives, sometimes known as From the Vaults. The project is transferring decades of programming recorded on reel-to-reel tape to digital format before those available-nowhere-else recordings degrade to nothingness. The project is funded by sales of CDs of their efforts and a yearly 1-day network-wide drive.

A source says they also have this on 13 pages at Soundcloud (Javascript required). That source also notes that the "audiobook" undersells the dramatic audio presentation a bit.

Depending on how ridiculous the length of copyright is where you are, you may also be able to legally download the text of the novel, gratis.

The University of Adelaide has a very nice HTML presentation, chapter-by-chapter. (My favorite chapter is Part Two, Chapter IX, where Emmanuel Goldstein's "The Book" describes the purpose of perpetual war (Oligarchy; Fascism). Scroll down to "Chapter III" for the good stuff. This is in Part 8 of Pacifica's recordings.)

Project Gutenberg, Canada will give you the whole book in one gulp (HTML format; 597kB).