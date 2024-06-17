The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is reporting that Albert DeMagnus, the 74-year old founder and CEO of Computer Management Services, Inc. was stabbed to death during a home invasion.

When Deputies responded to the home at approximately 2:30 a.m., they found DeMangus with a stab wound. He was taken to Piedmont Fayette Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The homeowner’s wife told authorities three men demanded cash and jewelry before taking the victim’s gray Lexus and leaving the scene. That’s when she called 911. Deputies spotted the Lexus near the scene of the home invasion, Babb said. The stolen car crashed in the area of Jimmie Mayfield Boulevard and Bradley Drive and two men ran, he said. Deputies and Fayetteville police officers found located both men. Jeffrey Lee Wallace, 22, of Atlanta, and Kavion Wyzeenski Tookes, 21, of Decatur, were both arrested and being held Friday night at the Fayette County jail.

One suspect remains at large.

DeMagnus' firm, Computer Management Services, Inc. (CMS) is an Information Technology (IT) augmentation firm that provides IT services to Fortune 500 Companies, the Federal Government, and State and Local Agencies.

ARTICLE: http://www.ajc.com/news/crime--law/year-old-ceo-stabbed-death-during-home-invasion/LYI93lCxKasTsT1cncg3zL/