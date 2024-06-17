The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is reporting that Albert DeMagnus, the 74-year old founder and CEO of Computer Management Services, Inc. was stabbed to death during a home invasion.
When Deputies responded to the home at approximately 2:30 a.m., they found DeMangus with a stab wound. He was taken to Piedmont Fayette Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The homeowner’s wife told authorities three men demanded cash and jewelry before taking the victim’s gray Lexus and leaving the scene. That’s when she called 911.
Deputies spotted the Lexus near the scene of the home invasion, Babb said. The stolen car crashed in the area of Jimmie Mayfield Boulevard and Bradley Drive and two men ran, he said. Deputies and Fayetteville police officers found located both men.
Jeffrey Lee Wallace, 22, of Atlanta, and Kavion Wyzeenski Tookes, 21, of Decatur, were both arrested and being held Friday night at the Fayette County jail.
One suspect remains at large.
DeMagnus' firm, Computer Management Services, Inc. (CMS) is an Information Technology (IT) augmentation firm that provides IT services to Fortune 500 Companies, the Federal Government, and State and Local Agencies.
ARTICLE: http://www.ajc.com/news/crime--law/year-old-ceo-stabbed-death-during-home-invasion/LYI93lCxKasTsT1cncg3zL/
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 24, @03:18PM (2 children)
Two or three loads of OO buck would have made all the difference.
(Score: 1, Troll) by aiwarrior on Saturday June 24, @03:35PM (1 child)
What an asinine mindset.
If the victim had reached for this hard-on shotgun of yours maybe the villains would have reached for their own, and with the shotty spread the wife would also have died in the process.
Now, I will tell you what is the best way to save what is most precious, lives: Give the fuckers whatever they want and hunt them down on your terms. Here you have discretion on the application of violence if your sociopathy so inclines you. They were caught after all.
Now you may say: "ah but what if giving the monies was not enough and they were just murderous villains? Wouldn't the 12 gauge help?" Well against 3 men, good luck on not getting everybody killed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 24, @03:48PM
You mean I'm not Clint Eastwood? :(
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Saturday June 24, @03:33PM (1 child)
This article a bit ironic, coming just after a black professor called out (referring to white) "Let Them F*cking Die" [patheos.com].
For anyone unfamiliar with Fred, his take on the black community is...less than flattering. [fredoneverything.org]
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 24, @03:43PM
Anyone who wonders why some cops might prefer to shoot first and ask questions later needs to understand that cops KNOW ALL TOO WELL that blacks are prone to this sort of brainless violence.
