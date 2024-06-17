Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Bone-Sniffing Dogs to Search for Amelia Earhart's Remains

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday June 24, @04:21PM   Printer-friendly
from the got-a-bone-to-pick dept.
News

Phoenix666 writes:

It's one of the most enduring mysteries of our time: what happened to pioneering aviator Amelia Earhart, who disappeared over the Pacific Ocean in 1937 as she attempted to fly around the world?

Four border collies named Berkeley, Piper, Marcy, and Kayle may have answers. On Wednesday, National Geographic reported that an expedition organized by the International Group for Historic Aircraft Recovery (TIGHAR) will set sail from Fiji on Saturday, June 24, with the specially trained forensic dogs from the Institute for Canine Forensics along for the ride.

The mystery of what happened to Amelia Earhart may be as close as it’s ever been to being solved https://t.co/Kqa1bGdu1c

— National Geographic (@NatGeo) June 21, 2017

The group's Earhart Project has spent decades testing the hypothesis that Earhart and her navigator Fred Noonan landed safely on Gardner Island, now called Nikumaroro, about 400 miles (640 kilometers) southeast of their intended landing spot, Howland Island. According to the project's website, the group believes Earhart and Noonan survived on the island for a time as castaways, catching and cooking small fish, seabirds, turtles and clams.

Original Submission


«  CEO of Computer Management Services Inc. Murdered During Home Invasion
Bone-Sniffing Dogs to Search for Amelia Earhart's Remains | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)