M.C. Straver, the lead developer of the Pale Moon web browser, has created a fork of the Mozilla Code Repository as a starting point for further development.

The developers of Pale Moon, a browser based on Firefox code, had to find a way to deal with the changes that Mozilla planned to make to the core of the Firefox web browser in 2017.

Mozilla plans to cut the classic add-on system from Firefox when Firefox 57 hits for instance, and remove XUL and XPCOM components from the browser in the process.

The team decided that it would continue development of the classic Pale Moon browser; what this means for users is that Pale Moon will continue to work like before, but won't follow Mozilla down the path.

The decision was made to fork Mozilla's code repository, so that it could become a potential base for Pale Moon in the future. It is not a given at this point that Pale Moon will use UXP in the future.