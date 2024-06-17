from the shocking dept.
Electric and hybrid electric vehicles are in the fast lane to wider adoption, according to a new study by University of Michigan researchers.
The researchers analyzed the present status of electric vehicles in the U.S., their life-cycle greenhouse gas emissions, and progress toward lifting barriers to broader acceptance. The study is a literature and technical review that synthesizes and analyzes recent findings from many sources.
"We feel that within the next decade, electric vehicles are positioned to be more suitable for most drivers to use on a daily basis," said Brandon Schoettle, project manager at the U-M Transportation Research Institute. "That's due to recent improvements such as longer driving ranges, faster recharging times and lower vehicle prices."
[...] Schoettle and colleague Michael Sivak, a research professor at UMTRI, found that sales of plug-in electric vehicles in the U.S. have increased by more than 700 percent since 2011.
[...] Other key findings include:
- Availability: The number of individual electric vehicle models that consumers can choose from has increased rapidly, nearly doubling from 13 in model year 2016 to 23 in 2017. Recent price trends make plug-in hybrid vehicles more affordable and more similar in price to the average internal combustion engine vehicle.
- Charging infrastructure: The number of public charging stations has grown rapidly since 2010, with approximately 16,000 now available across the U.S., supplying approximately 35,000 individual connections (for comparison, there are roughly 112,000 gas stations).
- Driving range: The driving distance between charges of battery electric vehicles continues to improve. The range of all electric vehicles has increased to an average of 110 miles. Several studies the researchers cite estimate that a range of 120 miles can cover 99 percent of household vehicle trips.
- Fuel prices Compared to gasoline, electricity prices have been low and stable over the past decade or more, and they're projected to remain that way over the next several decades.
Getting Americans to give up their cars for public transportation may be a tough sell, but if the study is right getting them to switch to electric cars won't be.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday June 24, @10:17AM (1 child)
It's not a tough sell, it's a non-starter. Public transportation in non-heavily-urban areas simply isn't feasible and the vast majority of the US is not heavily urban.
Even in heavily urban areas we are not nearly as densely packed as Europe. Take Oklahoma City. It covers roughly the same area as London but with less than a tenth of the population. Which is all to say you'd have to have quite a lot more people in most of our cities to make significant public transportation viable.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday June 24, @10:53AM
Urbanization is increasing worldwide:
https://www.populationeducation.org/content/population-cities-impacts-increased-urbanization [populationeducation.org]
Specific to the United States:
https://www.census.gov/newsroom/releases/archives/2010_census/cb12-50.html [census.gov]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Urbanization_in_the_United_States [wikipedia.org]
The Urban Population as a Percentage of the Total Population (U.S.)
Just for shits, here's the %s for the State of Oklahoma:
Can Oklahoma City quintuple its population density? Maybe. But it will require planning and more vertical growth. Maybe an arcology or two. None of which is necessary when you can expand horizontally with ease and your current population is just over half a million.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Saturday June 24, @11:12AM
But getting people to stop thinking they will need to drive further than 120 miles in a trip, regularly, if not just one day, soon, is the real challenge.
Americans seem to believe they all drive coast to coast, or across several states, regularly. Juśt because researchers show they don't drive like that, doesn't make people believe it.
(Score: tau, Irrational)
