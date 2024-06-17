Stories
Google Plans to Stop Scanning User Emails for Ads

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday June 24, @11:37AM
takyon writes:

Google plans to abandon its longstanding practice of scanning user email in its Gmail service to serve targeted advertising.

Google said it does not scan the email of paying corporate customers of its G Suite of services, but it made the policy change — announced in a company blog post on Friday — on its free consumer version to eliminate confusion and create one uniform policy toward Gmail.

As it builds its Google Cloud business for selling internet infrastructure and services to corporate customers, Google is trying to ease concerns that it will use data from corporate customers to help its mainstay advertising business.

Google said it plans to carry out the changes to the Gmail ad policy "later this year." It will continue to scan Gmail to screen for potential spam or phishing attacks as well as offering suggestions for automated replies to email.

