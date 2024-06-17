A portion of Microsoft's Windows 10 source code has leaked online this week. Files related to Microsoft's USB, storage, and Wi-Fi drivers in Windows 10 were posted to Beta Archive this week. Beta Archive is an enthusiast site that tracks Windows releases, and asks members to donate money or contribute something Windows-related after accessing a private FTP full of archived Windows builds. The leaked code was published to Beta Archive's FTP, and is part of Microsoft's Shared Source Kit.

"Our review confirms that these files are actually a portion of the source code from the Shared Source Initiative and is used by OEMs and partners," reveals a Microsoft spokesperson in an email to The Verge. While The Register claims 32TB of data, including unreleased Windows builds, has been leaked, The Verge understands most of the collection has been available for months, or even years. The Register also claims the source code leak is bigger than the Windows 2000 leak from 2004, but The Verge understands this is inaccurate and that the Windows 10 source code leak is relatively minor.

[...] The source code leak comes just a day after two men were arrested in the UK as part of an investigation into unauthorized access to Microsoft's network. Detectives executed warrants to arrest a 22-year-old man from Lincolnshire, and a 25-year-old man from Bracknell. The Verge understands both men have been involved in collecting confidential Windows 10 builds, and that at least one is a donator to the Beta Archive site. A spokesperson for Thames Valley police refused to provide more information on the arrests to The Verge, and would not confirm the two identities of the individuals.