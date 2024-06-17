For a while after the 2013 release of the documentary "Blackfish," which excoriated SeaWorld over its treatment of killer whales, the theme park company refused to talk about the film or discounted the idea that it had any impact.

It wasn't until August 2014 that the company admitted that the negative attention had hurt attendance and earnings.

And now federal authorities are asking questions. In a filing [PDF] with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission late Friday afternoon, SeaWorld Entertainment said it had received a subpoena this month "in connection with an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice concerning disclosures and public statements made by the company and certain executives and/or individuals on or before August 2014, including those regarding the impact of the 'Blackfish' documentary, and trading in the company's securities."