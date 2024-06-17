Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SeaWorld Under U.S. Department of Justice Investigation

posted by martyb on Sunday June 25, @12:17AM   Printer-friendly
from the facing-the-consequences dept.
Business

takyon writes:

SeaWorld is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over statements made about the Blackfish documentary:

For a while after the 2013 release of the documentary "Blackfish," which excoriated SeaWorld over its treatment of killer whales, the theme park company refused to talk about the film or discounted the idea that it had any impact.

It wasn't until August 2014 that the company admitted that the negative attention had hurt attendance and earnings.

And now federal authorities are asking questions. In a filing [PDF] with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission late Friday afternoon, SeaWorld Entertainment said it had received a subpoena this month "in connection with an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice concerning disclosures and public statements made by the company and certain executives and/or individuals on or before August 2014, including those regarding the impact of the 'Blackfish' documentary, and trading in the company's securities."

Also at Reuters, CNN, and The Street.

Original Submission


«  Microsoft Confirms Leak of Some Windows 10 Source Code
SeaWorld Under U.S. Department of Justice Investigation | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.