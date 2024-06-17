In order to have a simple way to play with the new features of ZFS, it makes sense to have a safe "sandbox". You can pick an old computer, but in my case I decide to use a VM. It is tempting to use docker, but it won't work because we need a special kernel module to be able to use the zfs tools.

For the setup, I've decide to use VirtualBox and Archlinux, since those are a few tools that I'm more familiar with. And modifying the zfs-dkms package to build from the branch that hosts the encryption PR is really simple.

[...] Finally we are able to enjoy encryption in zfs natively in linux. This is a feature that was long due. The good thing is that this new implementation improved a few of the problems that the original one had, especially around key management. It is not binary compatible, which is fine in most cases and still not ready to be used in production, but so far I really like what I see.

If you want to follow progress, you can watch the current PR in the official git repo of the project. If everything keeps going ok, I would hope this feature to land in version 0.7.1