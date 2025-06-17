The British parliament was hit by a cyber attack Friday night that left members and staffers unable to access emails as hackers attempted to exploit weak passwords and gain access to accounts.

Multiple news agencies reported Saturday that the U.K. parliament was hit by a “sustained and determined” effort by hackers, a report which was confirmed on Twitter by multiple members of parliament.

“Sorry no parliamentary email access today - we’re under cyber attack from Kim Jong Un, Putin or a kid in his mom’s basement or something...” Henry Smith, a Conservative member, tweeted.