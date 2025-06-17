from the good-luck-collecting-on-that dept.
One of the world's largest science publishers, Elsevier, won a default legal judgement on 21 June against websites that provide illicit access to tens of millions of research papers and books. A New York district court awarded Elsevier US$15 million in damages for copyright infringement by Sci-Hub, the Library of Genesis (LibGen) project and related sites.
Judge Robert Sweet had ruled in October 2015 that the sites violate US copyright. The court issued a preliminary injunction against the sites' operators, who nevertheless continued to provide unauthorized free access to paywalled content. Alexandra Elbakyan, a former neuroscientist who started Sci-Hub in 2011, operates the site out of Russia, using varying domain names and IP addresses.
In May, Elsevier gave the court a list of 100 articles illicitly made available by Sci-Hub and LibGen, and asked for a permanent injunction and damages totalling $15 million. The Dutch publishing giant holds the copyrights for the largest share of the roughly 28 million papers downloaded from Sci-Hub over 6 months in 2016, followed by Springer Nature and Wiley-Blackwell. (Nature is published by Springer Nature, and Nature's news and comment team is editorially independent of the publisher.) According to a recent analysis, almost 50% of articles requested from Sci-Hub are published by these three companies1.
Previously: Elsevier Wants $15 Million Piracy Damages from Sci-Hub and Libgen
Related Stories
Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard
Two years ago, academic publisher Elsevier filed a complaint against Sci-Hub, Libgen and several related "pirate" sites.
The publisher accused the websites of making academic papers widely available to the public, without permission.
While Sci-Hub and Libgen are nothing like the average pirate site, they are just as illegal according to Elsevier's legal team, which swiftly obtained a preliminary injunction from a New York District Court.
The injunction ordered Sci-Hub's founder Alexandra Elbakyan, who is the only named defendant, to quit offering access to any Elsevier content. This didn't happen, however.
Sci-Hub and the other websites lost control over several domain names, but were quick to bounce back. They remain operational today and have no intention of shutting down, despite pressure from the Court.
This prompted Elsevier to request a default judgment and a permanent injunction against the Sci-Hub and Libgen defendants. In a motion filed this week, Elsevier's legal team describes the sites as pirate havens.
Source: https://torrentfreak.com/elsevier-wants-15-million-piracy-damages-from-sci-hub-and-libgen-170518/
Previously:
The Research Pirates of the Dark Web
New York Times Opinion Piece on Open Access Publishing
A Spiritual Successor to Aaron Swartz is Angering Publishers All Over Again
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 25, @12:32PM
Imagine if to get a tv channel you want it was necessary to buy 9,999 unwanted crap channels. Then they value each at $30 a day. That is what these journals are like. Most of these "reads" are just people glancing at a paper and immediately determining it is junk.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Sunday June 25, @12:57PM
Kazakh republic and Seychelles sincerely says f-ck you to Evilvier? ;-)
Or perhaps.. USA did what? doh? hahah.. now, next on today's program.
There might be some luck with Seychelles since they have a link to Britain. But any action may simply result in the servers taking a flight to some territory under the Russian sphere. Incredible phony paper attack. "Congratulations, you are the winner of this worthless paper."
Why don't public funding strictly require open access and put an end to this circus?
Or could tax payers demand payment for unauthorized use of public funds against Evilvier holding that knowledge hostage?
Reply to This