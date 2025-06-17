Stories
Cryptocoin GPU Bubble?

takyon writes:

There are many reasons for investors to buy chipmakers Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices, but the recent rush for an indirect way to play skyrocketing cryptocurrencies bitcoin and ethereum should not be one of them, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday. "One of the reasons why AMD and Nvidia have been going up is their chips are used for mining, for cryptocurrency mining," Cramer told "Squawk on the Street." But he warned, "Do not play it for this is what I'm saying. But it is being played for that." [...] Cramer cited a recent note from RBC Capital Markets, which said the growing cryptocurrency mining market has contributed $100 million worth of GPU sales for Nvidia in the past 11 days alone. "AMD chips are the best ones for the ethereum platform," he added.

As we look at the sales channels today, AMD Radeon graphics cards from the current and previous generation of GPU are nearly impossible to find in stock, and when you do come across them, they are priced well above the expected manufactured suggested retail price.

This trend has caused the likes of the Radeon RX 580, RX 570, RX 480, and RX 470 to essentially disappear from online and retail shelves. This impact directly hit AMD products first because its architecture was slightly better suited for the coin mining task while remaining power efficient (the secondary cost of the mining process).

But as the well dries up around the Radeon products, users are turning their attention to Nvidia GeForce cards from the Pascal-based 10-series product line and we are already seeing the resulting low inventory and spiking prices for them as well.

For mining heavy users, the source further claims that Polaris will continue to feature best price to power consumption ratio. A Vega graphics card that uses the same foundation and form factor as the Radeon R9 Nano is also expected but that's yet to be confirmed.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 25, @02:25PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 25, @02:25PM (#530877)

    Is this the same Jim Cramer who did not see the Great Recession coming and was still advising BUY right up til the markets crashed around him?

  • (Score: 1) by Beau Slim on Sunday June 25, @02:31PM

    by Beau Slim (6628) on Sunday June 25, @02:31PM (#530880)

    What's irritating is that AMD is probably smart enough to realize that this bubble could evaporate tomorrow, and therefore cant really increase production to make enough cards to satisfy the miners and the gamers. They'd risk having a glut of chips and a factory standing idle.

