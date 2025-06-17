Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Europe Selects Grand Gravity Mission

posted by martyb on Sunday June 25, @04:37PM   Printer-friendly
from the Immeasurably?-ISWYDT! dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

The European Space Agency has just given the green light to the LISA mission to detect gravitational waves.

This will see lasers bounced between three identical satellites separated by 2.5 million km.

By looking for tiny perturbations in these light beams, the trio hope to catch the warping of space-time that is generated by cataclysmic events such as the merger of gargantuan black holes.

Ground-based laboratories in the US have recently begun detecting gravitational waves from coalescing objects that are 20-30 times the mass of our Sun.

But by sending an observatory into space, scientists would expect to discover sources that are millions of times bigger still, and to sense their activity all the way out to the edge of the observable Universe.

It should immeasurably advance our understanding of gravity and how it works; and perhaps even highlight some chinks in Einstein's so-far flawless equations.

Original Submission


«  Retro Thinkpad is Real
Europe Selects Grand Gravity Mission | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 25, @05:00PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 25, @05:00PM (#530906)

    They can hardly be considered flawless when they only work with dollops of dark matter and energy placed to make them fit the data. This type of propaganda really makes me want to be against funding these projects. The people who think they can call gr flawless are clearly not capable of thinking clearly and shouldnt be running this.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 25, @05:14PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 25, @05:14PM (#530909)

      You must fund the state religion, no matter how silly you think it is.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 25, @05:21PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 25, @05:21PM (#530910)

        Always choose Linux.

(1)