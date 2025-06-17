from the warp-and...weft? dept.
Astronomers are inferring the existence of a "Planet Ten" (or actually the true "Planet Nine"?), a Mars-sized body in the Kuiper Belt, several times closer to the Sun than where the hypothetical Neptune-like Planet Nine is expected to be:
An unknown, unseen "planetary mass object" may lurk in the outer reaches of our solar system, according to new research on the orbits of minor planets to be published in the Astronomical Journal. This object would be different from — and much closer than — the so-called Planet Nine, a planet whose existence yet awaits confirmation.
In the paper, Kat Volk and Renu Malhotra of the University of Arizona's Lunar and Planetary Laboratory, or LPL, present compelling evidence of a yet-to-be-discovered planetary body with a mass somewhere between that of Mars and Earth. The mysterious mass, the authors show, has given away its presence — for now — only by controlling the orbital planes of a population of space rocks known as Kuiper Belt objects, or KBOs, in the icy outskirts of the solar system.
[...] According to the calculations, an object with the mass of Mars orbiting roughly 60 AU from the sun on an orbit tilted by about eight degrees (to the average plane of the known planets) has sufficient gravitational influence to warp the orbital plane of the distant KBOs within about 10 AU to either side.
Also at New Scientist.
The curiously warped mean plane of the Kuiper belt
We estimate this deviation from the expected mean plane to be statistically significant at the ∼97−99% confidence level. We discuss several possible explanations for this deviation, including the possibility that a relatively close-in (a≲100~au), unseen small planetary-mass object in the outer solar system is responsible for the warping.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday June 26, @12:21AM (6 children)
We have scientists routinely announcing the existence of planets circling suns light years away - but they can't quite decide how many planets circle our own sun.
I think to many people are publishing guesses based on inadequate information. Which is perfectly fine, really. But, maybe those news releases should begin with disclaimers, like "I've observed this star system for a long time now, and my best guess is, there are four planetary bodies circling the sun, and one of them might be earth like."
(Score: 2) by deadstick on Monday June 26, @12:30AM
We can detect exoplanets when they get between us and their star...for Planet Ten, that won't work.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Monday June 26, @12:33AM
I was just thinking the same thing.
How hard is it to orbit a radar for pete sake. Or even a ground based emitter, an a bunch of receivers. SpaceX launched 10 satellites today on one rocket.
How is it we do not have this already?
(Score: 2) by Weasley on Monday June 26, @12:38AM
The extrasolar planets are discovered by detecting the wobble of the star caused by the planet and/or the fall in the amount of starlight received when the planet passes in front of the star. There is really nothing else that could be creating this data except for planets. However, neither of these methods can be used to detect planet X. Except in rare instances, we're not seeing light reflected off of the extrasolar planets, which is exactly what we'd need in order to detect planet X. Nobody is publishing based on guesses.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday June 26, @12:47AM
Come on, Runaway. Would it kill you to do some research on space topics [soylentnews.org]?
http://www.planetary.org/explore/space-topics/exoplanets/transit-photometry.html? [planetary.org]
Basically, you can monitor a distant star's brightness. If you see it dim numerous times over months or years, you can determine the orbit of exoplanets around it that are periodically blocking some of the star's light that would otherwise reach our telescopes.
For distant objects in our solar system, that obviously does not work because the Earth and our telescopes are between the Sun and the Kuiper belt and are looking away from the Sun. We are looking for invisible pieces of dust in a hay stack with blindfolds on. You build the right telescopes, maybe you get to take off the blindfold.
And that's why we have trouble finding icy objects 100 AU away but can find exoplanets hundreds or thousands of light years away.
(Score: 2) by stormwyrm on Monday June 26, @01:04AM (1 child)
All science is provisional. [hermiene.net] The lack of disclaimers is something of a convention. If you're sure enough about something to several sigmas then you might as well say it with certainty. The exoplanet data is certain enough to that degree. A substantial planet though, even one on the scale of Uranus or Neptune somewhere in the Kuiper belt however is a lot harder to see. You'd think that something 10 times as far as Uranus and about the same size would be only be 100 times as faint, because brightness is inverse square. However, the hypothetical planet is not giving off its own light but reflecting sunlight, so the falloff is more like an inverse fourth power, which at that distance would make it incredibly dim. The only way you're going to be able to figure out that such a planet might exist is by having a look at the objects in its vicinity that you can see for anomalies in their orbits. It was how Neptune was first discovered, by anomalies in the orbit of Uranus. From there astronomers were able to guess at the likely orbit of the hypothetical planet and point their telescopes in the region of the sky thus indicated. In that way Urbain le Verrier was able to discover Neptune. The hypothesis of Planet Nine rests upon anomalous clusterings of orbits of certain known Kuiper belt objects. However, the most recent available data disfavours the existence of such a large planet [ossos-survey.org] of Uranus/Neptune scale in the Kuiper belt, though the existence of a smaller, Mars-sized body as hypothesised in TFA is not ruled out.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday June 26, @01:08AM
That is disputed [sciencemag.org]:
