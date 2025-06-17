Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Primer on the Crises and Scandals at the European Patent Office (EPO)

posted by martyb on Sunday June 25, @08:22PM   Printer-friendly
from the patently-absurd dept.
Digital Liberty

Anonymous Coward writes:

Roy Schestowitz at Techrights has summarized the situation at the European Patent Office (EPO) with a Primer on the Crises and Scandals. Spying on staff, filtering staff web access, and union busting are just a sample of the shenanigans by top EPO management. And of course one chronic tale of woe includes the continued attempts by a few within the organization to introduce software patents into Europe. Software patents are a solid threat to all who use software for personal or, especially, business ends. As they fade from North America, vigilance is needed in Europe.

Original Submission


«  For Sunday’s Launch, SpaceX to Test “Significantly Upgraded” Grid Fins
Primer on the Crises and Scandals at the European Patent Office (EPO) | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 25, @08:39PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 25, @08:39PM (#530950)

    Especially when that monopoly is explicitly based on the principle of "Do as I say" coercion!

    • If a business performs badly, then it goes bankrupt, and its resources get bought up by more competent stewards.

    • If a governmental agency performs badly, then it demands more resources on the point of a gun.

(1)