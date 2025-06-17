17/06/25/1617227 story
Roy Schestowitz at Techrights has summarized the situation at the European Patent Office (EPO) with a Primer on the Crises and Scandals. Spying on staff, filtering staff web access, and union busting are just a sample of the shenanigans by top EPO management. And of course one chronic tale of woe includes the continued attempts by a few within the organization to introduce software patents into Europe. Software patents are a solid threat to all who use software for personal or, especially, business ends. As they fade from North America, vigilance is needed in Europe.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 25, @08:39PM
Especially when that monopoly is explicitly based on the principle of "Do as I say" coercion!
If a business performs badly, then it goes bankrupt, and its resources get bought up by more competent stewards.
If a governmental agency performs badly, then it demands more resources on the point of a gun.
