Germany Raids Homes of 36 People Accused of Hateful Postings Over Social Media

posted by cmn32480 on Sunday June 25, @10:07PM
from the wrong-thinking-will-be-punished dept.
Digital Liberty

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

In a coordinated campaign across 14 states, the German police on Tuesday raided the homes of 36 people accused of hateful postings over social media, including threats, coercion and incitement to racism.

Most of the raids concerned politically motivated right-wing incitement, according to the Federal Criminal Police Office, whose officers conducted home searches and interrogations. But the raids also targeted two people accused of left-wing extremist content, as well as one person accused of making threats or harassment based on someone's sexual orientation.

"The still high incidence of punishable hate posting shows a need for police action," Holger Münch, president of the Federal Criminal Police Office, said in a statement. "Our free society must not allow a climate of fear, threat, criminal violence and violence either on the street or on the internet."

The raids come as Germans are debating the draft of a new social media law aimed at cracking down on hate speech, a measure that an array of experts said was unconstitutional at a parliamentary hearing on Monday.

The measure, championed by Justice Minister Heiko Maas for passage this month, would fine Facebook, Twitter and other outlets up to $53 million (50 million euros) if they failed to remove hate speech and other forms of illegal content.

The left ladies and gentlemen.

Source: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/06/20/world/europe/germany-36-accused-of-hateful-postings-over-social-media.html

Original Submission


Germany Raids Homes of 36 People Accused of Hateful Postings Over Social Media
  Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 25, @10:21PM

    Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 25, @10:21PM

    Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 25, @11:31PM

      Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 25, @11:31PM

      I'm thinking they come from a single source.
      It's time to start marking them as SPAM.
      Let's get this repeated abuser put on a short leash/banned.

      -- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]

      Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 25, @11:39PM

        Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 25, @11:39PM

      Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 25, @11:42PM

        Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 25, @11:42PM

  Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 25, @10:37PM

    Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 25, @10:37PM

    If this is what a country has to resort to after importing a large number of muslims then it is time to ban islam. Kick them out. Prevent them entering in the first place

    Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 25, @10:39PM

      Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 25, @10:39PM

      Is that classified as a hate speach?

      Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 25, @10:47PM

        Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 25, @10:47PM

    Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 25, @10:47PM

      Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 25, @10:47PM

    Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 25, @10:54PM

      Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 25, @10:54PM

      Go read some history of Germany after WWII. They started banning certain types of speech - including hate speech - soon after the war and have been tinkering with it ever since. It is a self-check to prevent the atrocities that lead up to the war from ever happening again.

      Trying to pin this on anyone but the Germans themselves is disingenuous at best.

      KiloByte on Sunday June 25, @10:58PM

        KiloByte (375) on Sunday June 25, @10:58PM

        Well, you're forgetting that Germans have a strong history of banning certain types of speech — ones that are disliked by the government in power — a few years before the war.

      Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 25, @11:27PM

        Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 25, @11:27PM

        It is a self-check to prevent the atrocities that lead up to the war from ever happening again.

        It's a foolish knee-jerk reaction that only proves that they are not principled when it comes to freedom of speech, and would not do anything to prevent such atrocities if a large portion of their population was actually in favor of them and the political climate was just right.

  frojack on Sunday June 25, @10:39PM

    frojack (1554) on Sunday June 25, @10:39PM

    Seems cart before horsery shenanigans.
    One wonders whether removing an avenue of venting actually changes anything. SCOTUS pretty much ruled exactly the opposite recently.

  Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 25, @11:01PM

    Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 25, @11:01PM

    It's a partisan explanation from the free speech side, but interesting.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kAUqjbIzDxY&t=0s [youtube.com]

  Lagg on Sunday June 25, @11:12PM

    Lagg (105) on Sunday June 25, @11:12PM

    The fact that I can see a centuries old story about eggggggggggggggs being repeatedly applicable tells me that I must be seeing a different reality than other people do. Especially MB because he keeps referencing this group like it's a hidden militia or society. To me they're still vegans that have too much privilege to figure out which protest to go to.

    You see: The Left(TM) takin' muh liberties
    I see: Politicians capitalizing on that thinking.

    Really, at the end of the day. You think the police state gives a shit about your actual political views? Please. I once watched a semi-improv movie about Hitler coming back to life and filming people's real reactions on the street in Germany. The hate groups just went to another symbol. If the spirit of the law was a concern anymore - assuming there was a good spirit to it which I think there was - I really don't think either of these things would be allowed to happen. But the former showed the uncomfortable truth that tabooing something makes it more appealing, and hateful views survive and evolve under different labels. The left used to be the right and vice-versa.

    The fact that you superfocus on this group is just giving the politicians the most raging erection because that is the model behavior for their ideal citizen. They get to swap the "ebil party" crown every few years so the criticism never actually goes anywhere. You can tell this shit works because the random insults and "noes ur racist" stuff looks almost identical when those cards start being used.

    Also fuck you for your big endianness MB. I hate you and you're a fundamentally terrible person.

    Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 25, @11:25PM

      Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 25, @11:25PM

      it's funny, i always associated him with authoritarian leanings, which would be the right, and that the article seemed about authoratative action via the government of Germany.

      It's always been the left that pushes the bounds of free speech, of censorship, of even what it is to be decent. The right would be polite with their abuse, but the left was brash, shock jock type of person.

      Like the simplistic views in the movie Demolition Man -- the narrow minded has a perfect view of society that all of these weeds ruin, and Dennis Leary as the antagonist of the local right wing government was a guy practically running on weed if not taco bell.

      The left would not clamp down on free speech -- special interest groups do that. And both sides have their special interest groups.

      Blaming this on "the left" is a mentally easy way to avoid looking too hard at the problems in Germany (or here for that matter).

      I've never known the liberal media, with their gay agenda, to knock down the doors of conservatives and demand that they speak up for their rights or they'd go to jail. No, it's quite the opposite, with weird one-issue voters shooting abortion clinic doctors for allowing women to mind their own business with their bodies. one issue voters are frequently special interest group specific, but that type is never The Left.

      cripes my girlfriends father practically had a stroke because her little sister was friends on FB with a girl that came out as lesbian, and he posted this huge rant about how she'd burn in hell and all that stuff and -- for what? being part of the left? not wanting to get married in the catholic church like he was told to do and it's not fair? that she'd become a terrorist bride because muslims condone group lesbian orgies with blue star tatoos?

      but i don't blame it on the right. I blame it on him--for not even being willing to understand differences. I fault MB the same way.

    The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday June 25, @11:37PM

      The Mighty Buzzard (18) on Sunday June 25, @11:37PM

      Really, at the end of the day. You think the police state gives a shit about your actual political views?

      No, I think the parties take turns being the biggest anti-liberty fuckwads and feeding the police state mentality and that the left currently holds that crown by a huge margin. If you disagree you'd better bring a damned good argument because it's easier to point out examples of leftist fascism right now than it is to tie your shoes.

