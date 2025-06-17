from the wrong-thinking-will-be-punished dept.
Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard
In a coordinated campaign across 14 states, the German police on Tuesday raided the homes of 36 people accused of hateful postings over social media, including threats, coercion and incitement to racism.
Most of the raids concerned politically motivated right-wing incitement, according to the Federal Criminal Police Office, whose officers conducted home searches and interrogations. But the raids also targeted two people accused of left-wing extremist content, as well as one person accused of making threats or harassment based on someone's sexual orientation.
"The still high incidence of punishable hate posting shows a need for police action," Holger Münch, president of the Federal Criminal Police Office, said in a statement. "Our free society must not allow a climate of fear, threat, criminal violence and violence either on the street or on the internet."
The raids come as Germans are debating the draft of a new social media law aimed at cracking down on hate speech, a measure that an array of experts said was unconstitutional at a parliamentary hearing on Monday.
The measure, championed by Justice Minister Heiko Maas for passage this month, would fine Facebook, Twitter and other outlets up to $53 million (50 million euros) if they failed to remove hate speech and other forms of illegal content.
The left ladies and gentlemen.
Source: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/06/20/world/europe/germany-36-accused-of-hateful-postings-over-social-media.html
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 25, @10:21PM (3 children)
National Socialist Basic Income Forever
Final Death to Soylent Niggers
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 25, @11:31PM (2 children)
I'm thinking they come from a single source.
It's time to start marking them as SPAM.
Let's get this repeated abuser put on a short leash/banned.
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 25, @11:39PM
How stupid are you really?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 25, @11:42PM
Why? They're harmless. Just ignore them.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 25, @10:37PM (6 children)
If this is what a country has to resort to after importing a large number of muslims then it is time to ban islam. Kick them out. Prevent them entering in the first place
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 25, @10:39PM (1 child)
Is that classified as a hate speach?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 25, @10:47PM
Hate speech isn't illegal in every country, do I need to send your free speech hating nigger ass back to Africa
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 25, @10:47PM
Can someone explain this?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 25, @10:54PM (2 children)
Go read some history of Germany after WWII. They started banning certain types of speech - including hate speech - soon after the war and have been tinkering with it ever since. It is a self-check to prevent the atrocities that lead up to the war from ever happening again.
Trying to pin this on anyone but the Germans themselves is disingenuous at best.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Touché) by KiloByte on Sunday June 25, @10:58PM
Well, you're forgetting that Germans have a strong history of banning certain types of speech — ones that are disliked by the government in power — a few years before the war.
Ceterum censeo systemd esse delendam.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 25, @11:27PM
It's a foolish knee-jerk reaction that only proves that they are not principled when it comes to freedom of speech, and would not do anything to prevent such atrocities if a large portion of their population was actually in favor of them and the political climate was just right.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by frojack on Sunday June 25, @10:39PM
Seems cart before horsery shenanigans.
One wonders whether removing an avenue of venting actually changes anything. SCOTUS pretty much ruled exactly the opposite recently.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 25, @11:01PM
It's a partisan explanation from the free speech side, but interesting.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kAUqjbIzDxY&t=0s [youtube.com]
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Lagg on Sunday June 25, @11:12PM (4 children)
The fact that I can see a centuries old story about eggggggggggggggs being repeatedly applicable tells me that I must be seeing a different reality than other people do. Especially MB because he keeps referencing this group like it's a hidden militia or society. To me they're still vegans that have too much privilege to figure out which protest to go to.
You see: The Left(TM) takin' muh liberties
I see: Politicians capitalizing on that thinking.
Really, at the end of the day. You think the police state gives a shit about your actual political views? Please. I once watched a semi-improv movie about Hitler coming back to life and filming people's real reactions on the street in Germany. The hate groups just went to another symbol. If the spirit of the law was a concern anymore - assuming there was a good spirit to it which I think there was - I really don't think either of these things would be allowed to happen. But the former showed the uncomfortable truth that tabooing something makes it more appealing, and hateful views survive and evolve under different labels. The left used to be the right and vice-versa.
The fact that you superfocus on this group is just giving the politicians the most raging erection because that is the model behavior for their ideal citizen. They get to swap the "ebil party" crown every few years so the criticism never actually goes anywhere. You can tell this shit works because the random insults and "noes ur racist" stuff looks almost identical when those cards start being used.
Also fuck you for your big endianness MB. I hate you and you're a fundamentally terrible person.
http://lagg.me [lagg.me]
8DF5 7CC6 9572 2282 4BD7 CC2C 1316 E8D2 AB04 0CBD
Reply to This
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 25, @11:25PM (2 children)
it's funny, i always associated him with authoritarian leanings, which would be the right, and that the article seemed about authoratative action via the government of Germany.
It's always been the left that pushes the bounds of free speech, of censorship, of even what it is to be decent. The right would be polite with their abuse, but the left was brash, shock jock type of person.
Like the simplistic views in the movie Demolition Man -- the narrow minded has a perfect view of society that all of these weeds ruin, and Dennis Leary as the antagonist of the local right wing government was a guy practically running on weed if not taco bell.
The left would not clamp down on free speech -- special interest groups do that. And both sides have their special interest groups.
Blaming this on "the left" is a mentally easy way to avoid looking too hard at the problems in Germany (or here for that matter).
I've never known the liberal media, with their gay agenda, to knock down the doors of conservatives and demand that they speak up for their rights or they'd go to jail. No, it's quite the opposite, with weird one-issue voters shooting abortion clinic doctors for allowing women to mind their own business with their bodies. one issue voters are frequently special interest group specific, but that type is never The Left.
cripes my girlfriends father practically had a stroke because her little sister was friends on FB with a girl that came out as lesbian, and he posted this huge rant about how she'd burn in hell and all that stuff and -- for what? being part of the left? not wanting to get married in the catholic church like he was told to do and it's not fair? that she'd become a terrorist bride because muslims condone group lesbian orgies with blue star tatoos?
but i don't blame it on the right. I blame it on him--for not even being willing to understand differences. I fault MB the same way.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday June 25, @11:32PM (1 child)
If you think curtailing free speech is a thing of the right, you've no a clue in your precious little head. Look around at the left attempting to shut down speech they dislike every single day. Have a red pill before you speak again, please.
( o Y o ) <---- Look, boobies!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 25, @11:39PM
Have your own red pill: http://www.spiked-online.com/newsite/article/cancel-sarsour-the-hilarious-hypocrisy-of-the-alt-right/19879 [spiked-online.com]
PS: Does nobody realize the Matrix stole that fucking pill from total recall where it's poison meant to kill you?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday June 25, @11:37PM
No, I think the parties take turns being the biggest anti-liberty fuckwads and feeding the police state mentality and that the left currently holds that crown by a huge margin. If you disagree you'd better bring a damned good argument because it's easier to point out examples of leftist fascism right now than it is to tie your shoes.
( o Y o ) <---- Look, boobies!
Reply to This
Parent