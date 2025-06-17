Just three months ago — March 30, 2017 — SpaceX celebrated achieving the World's First Reflight of an Orbital Class Rocket. Just this past Friday, SpaceX repeated with a successful launch and recovery of its previously-flown, Falcon-9 first stage booster rocket with its BulgariaSat 1 mission. If you missed the launch, it is available on YouTube.

SpaceX is, however, not one to rest on its laurels and has scheduled a launch for today with an instantaneous launch window exactly two hours from now at 2025 UTC... and it will sport an upgraded set of grid fins which help steer the rocket during its re-entry.

According to Ars Technica:

During prior missions these grid fins, manufactured from aluminum with added thermal protection, have caught fire due to atmospheric heating. To address this problem the company has forged new grid fins from titanium. "Flying with larger & significantly upgraded hypersonic grid fins," Musk tweeted. "Single piece cast & cut titanium. Can take reentry heat with no shielding." The new fins are a bit heavier, but are designed for multiple re-uses as SpaceX seeks to more toward rapid reuse of its first stage booster.

Ars has a photo of grid fins (not extended) on a used Falcon 9 rocket which show the effects of atmospheric heating. Compare that picture to those on an unlaunched rocket.

Today's launch details:

June 25 - Falcon 9 • Iridium Next 11-20

Launch time: 2025 GMT (4:25 p.m. EDT; 1:25 p.m. PDT)

Launch site: SLC-4E, Vandenberg Air Force Base, California

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch 10 satellites for the Iridium next mobile communications fleet. Delayed from October, December and April. Moved forward from June 29.

Today's launch can be viewed on SpaceX's webcast.