posted by martyb on Monday June 26, @05:55AM
from the that-bites! dept.
Wipro has a 600-employee call center in Chamblee, Georgia that is infected with bed bugs according to Atlanta, Georgia television station 11 Alive.
The facilities manager admits there is a bed bug problem and it's been an issue since late May.
Employees told the TV station that the bugs are all over the three floors - and they're biting. But employees are being told they still must go to work. Kwanita Holmes sent 11Alive photos of what she said is a bed bug bite on her arm -- "We're at work 8 hours a day and we're getting munched on all day," she said.
Wipro said it's paying for in-home bed bug consultations and treatments for employees.
What are the worst conditions you've had to work in?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday June 26, @06:08AM (1 child)
Can you imagine if Winpro would be paying for home in-bed bug consultations and treatments for employees.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 26, @06:09AM
> What are the worst conditions you've had to work in?
Just watch Dirty Jobs with Mike Rowe, plenty of unpleasant jobs that are still waiting to be automated.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday June 26, @06:20AM
I remember one night when the coffeemaker broke down...
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Mykl on Monday June 26, @06:43AM
(or more accurately, the worst thing I was asked to do).
During High School I had a casual job at the local supermarket, stacking shelves etc. One week there was some issue with the cleaners (quit, fired - don't really know) and the manager asked me to clean the public restrooms at the supermarket. Being 16 years old, I didn't really know what I was in for and didn't really think I could refuse. Wow, was that a mistake. The general public is disgusting.
During my next shift, he asked me again and I point blank refused. He nodded, as if expecting this answer, and went off to find another victim.
