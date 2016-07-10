Stories
IT Services Company Wipro Forces 600 Employees to Work in Bed-Bug-Infested Building

posted by martyb on Monday June 26, @05:55AM
from the that-bites! dept.
McGruber writes:

Wipro has a 600-employee call center in Chamblee, Georgia that is infected with bed bugs according to Atlanta, Georgia television station 11 Alive.

The facilities manager admits there is a bed bug problem and it's been an issue since late May.

Employees told the TV station that the bugs are all over the three floors - and they're biting. But employees are being told they still must go to work. Kwanita Holmes sent 11Alive photos of what she said is a bed bug bite on her arm -- "We're at work 8 hours a day and we're getting munched on all day," she said.

Wipro said it's paying for in-home bed bug consultations and treatments for employees.

What are the worst conditions you've had to work in?

  c0lo on Monday June 26, @06:08AM

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Monday June 26, @06:08AM (#531149)

    Wipro said it's paying for in-home bed bug consultations and treatments for employees.

    Can you imagine if Winpro would be paying for home in-bed bug consultations and treatments for employees.

    Anonymous Coward on Monday June 26, @06:09AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 26, @06:09AM (#531151)

      > What are the worst conditions you've had to work in?

      Just watch Dirty Jobs with Mike Rowe, plenty of unpleasant jobs that are still waiting to be automated.

  fustakrakich on Monday June 26, @06:20AM

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Monday June 26, @06:20AM (#531155) Journal

    I remember one night when the coffeemaker broke down...

  Mykl on Monday June 26, @06:43AM

    by Mykl (1112) on Monday June 26, @06:43AM (#531162)

    (or more accurately, the worst thing I was asked to do).

    During High School I had a casual job at the local supermarket, stacking shelves etc. One week there was some issue with the cleaners (quit, fired - don't really know) and the manager asked me to clean the public restrooms at the supermarket. Being 16 years old, I didn't really know what I was in for and didn't really think I could refuse. Wow, was that a mistake. The general public is disgusting.

    During my next shift, he asked me again and I point blank refused. He nodded, as if expecting this answer, and went off to find another victim.

