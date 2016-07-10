Wipro has a 600-employee call center in Chamblee, Georgia that is infected with bed bugs according to Atlanta, Georgia television station 11 Alive.

The facilities manager admits there is a bed bug problem and it's been an issue since late May.

Employees told the TV station that the bugs are all over the three floors - and they're biting. But employees are being told they still must go to work. Kwanita Holmes sent 11Alive photos of what she said is a bed bug bite on her arm -- "We're at work 8 hours a day and we're getting munched on all day," she said.

Wipro said it's paying for in-home bed bug consultations and treatments for employees.

What are the worst conditions you've had to work in?