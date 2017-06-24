Stories
Light Show on the Empire State Building Synced to Dead Concert

posted by martyb on Monday June 26, @04:03AM   Printer-friendly
from the somewhere-it-is-still-1965 dept.
An Anonymous Coward wrote:

Open Culture has this story from June 24, 2017 at http://www.openculture.com/2017/06/a-light-show-on-the-empire-state-building-gets-synced-to-the-deads-live-performance-of-touch-of-grey-6242017.html

...Dead & Company played a huge show at Citi Field in New York City. And when they performed "Touch of Grey" during their encore, a light show on the Empire State Building got underway, completely synchronized with the song. According to Jam Band, the lights were "controlled by veteran lighting designer Marc Brickman, who has worked on tour with Pink Floyd, Paul McCartney, Hans Zimmer and many more."

Feeling a touch of tl;dr during the 6 minute song/video? Skip to the last minute or so when the light show picks up during the finale.

[Ed note: I was more impressed with the amount of work that must have gone into mounting the lights and feeding power to all of them, never mind the challenge of planning and controlling the actual lighting display.]

